Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 30

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Competition Champions League

TV TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

Premier League champions Arsenal are targeting a first Champions League title this evening, when they face holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest.

Luis Enrique's PSG thrashed Inter 5-0 in last season's final and they knocked out Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich to set up the showdown with Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Paris Saint-Germain to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 2-1 Paddy Power

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal preview

After ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title, Arsenal are chasing a maiden Champions League crown in Budapest.

The Gunners have been excellent in Europe this season, winning all eight league-phase matches before capitalising on a generous knockout-stage draw.

But the English champions face a formidable task in the final and Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to retain the trophy they won in sensational style last year.

Luis Enrique's men thrashed Inter 5-0 to claim their first Champions League title but they should expect far stiffer resistance from the Gunners so a low-scoring PSG win is an appealing price.

Under 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in Arsenal's last 19 matches, dating back to their 4-1 Premier League derby win at Tottenham on February 22.

Mikel Arteta's side sealed the title with victories to nil against Newcastle, Fulham, West Ham and Burnley and they conceded only one goal from open play in six knockout games against Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting and Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners' last-16, quarter-final and semi-final ties produced only eight goals – one fewer than PSG and Bayern Munich scored in the first 68 minutes of their pulsating semi-final first leg.

However, a versatile, resilient PSG side are also capable of grinding out results, as they proved when protecting their 5-4 first-leg lead against Bayern.

They drew 1-1 in Munich, keeping the prolific German champions quiet until Harry Kane's 93rd-minute consolation goal, and Arsenal's forwards could face a frustrating 90 minutes.

Gunners aim to avenge semi-final defeat

PSG have been the scourge of English clubs over the past two Champions League seasons, thumping Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in this term's round of 16 before beating Liverpool 2-0 at home and away in the last eight.

They eliminated the Reds, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to the trophy last season, winning 1-0 at Anfield and the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are a stronger outfit than they were last season. They were missing injured centre-back Gabriel for the 3-1 aggregate defeat to PSG so Jakub Kiwior, loaned out to Porto this term, started both legs.

Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino played as makeshift centre-forwards but this time Arteta has the in-form Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, who scored Chelsea's winner in the 2021 Champions League final.

PSG's superior finishing proved the difference in 2024-25 as Dembele, Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi scored excellent goals while Arsenal were denied by some superb saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Right-back Hakimi's potential absence would be a blow for the holders – the Morocco captain opened the scoring against Inter in the final – although Warren Zaire-Emery was an impressive understudy against Bayern.

PSG primed to peak in Champions League final again

Getting over the line in the Premier League has certainly eased the pressure on Arsenal but the tense title run-in must have taken a lot out of Arteta and his players.

PSG have a clear advantage in terms of freshness as Enrique, just as he did last season, has rested and rotated his squad throughout the Ligue 1 campaign.

Key men such as Dembele, Nuno Mendes, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz have all had less than 1,500 minutes of domestic action while Arsenal's Declan Rice, in contrast, played 3,099 minutes in the Premier League.

In Europe, PSG came through a far tougher half of the draw while Arsenal's path to the final was made easier by Atletico's defeat of Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners' Premier League triumph was based on a ruthless record against the weaker teams in the division.

They lost five of their ten matches against the rest of the top six and that statistic does not bode well for their clash with PSG, who can confirm their status as the best team in Europe.

Key stats for Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal

♦ Paris Saint-Germain have won six of their last eight away matches to nil

♦ Four of PSG's nine defeats this season were by a 2-1 scoreline

♦ None of Arsenal's last 19 games in all competitions produced over 3.5 goals

♦ The Gunners have won six of their last seven matches

♦ All six of Arsenal's Champions League knockout ties had under 2.5 goals

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest 90-minutes odds:

Market Odds Paris Saint-Germain 13-10 Arsenal 21-10 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal team news and predicted line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain

Influential right-back Achraf Hakimi (hamstring) may only be fit enough for the bench. However, striker Ousmane Dembele and left-back Nuno Mendes returned to training this week and should start.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Barcola, Ramos, Kang-In Lee, Hakimi, Beraldo, Mayulu, Hernandez

Arsenal

Cristhian Mosquera is likely to start at right-back as Ben White is sidelined and Jurrien Timber (groin) has not played since mid-March. Noni Madueke has recovered from a hamstring strain.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

Subs: Hincapie, Eze, Havertz, Zubimendi, Martinelli, Madueke, Timber

Read more on the Champions League final:

Champions League Jury: Five of our football experts have their say on PSG vs Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal: Wing wizard Kvaratskhelia could light up Champions League final

FAQs

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal in the Champions League final?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal takes place on Saturday, May 30 and kicks off at 5pm BST.

Where is Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal being played?

The venue for the game is the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Where can I watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal?

TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal?

Paris Saint-Germain are 13-10 to win in 90 minutes, Arsenal are a 21-10 chance and the draw is 11-5 with Sky Bet.

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