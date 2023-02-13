Milan v Tottenham predictions: Spurs can grind out key away win

Where to watch

BT Sport 1, 8pm

Best bet

Tottenham draw no bet

1pt Evs general

Team news

Milan

Fikayo Tomori is expected to be fit but Ismael Bennacer has been ruled out. First-choice keeper Mike Maignan remains sidelined.

Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur has joined Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon on the injury list. Pierre Hojbjerg is suspended.

Match preview

A full-strength Tottenham could well have had a field day in the San Siro against a sorry Milan but even a Spurs side with key absentees can come back from Italy with an edge in this Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The same Milan who were easily beaten home and away by Chelsea in the group stage and have won only one of their last eight matches, look there for the taking.

So Antonio Conte, who looked seriously under the weather at Leicester on Saturday after his return from surgery, must be feeling sick at the thought of heading to Milan without his first-choice midfield.

Rodrigo Bentancur was crocked at the weekend, Yves Bissouma was already sidelined and Pierre Hojbjerg is suspended. In all likelihood, therefore, Spurs will return to the Champions League knockout stages with a midfield pairing of Pape Sarr and Olly Skipp and by any measure, that's far from ideal.

He's still without Hugo Lloris and has to be slightly concerned at Fraser Forster's performance in the 4-1 defeat at Leicester, although he certainly wasn't the only player who threw in a shocker.

But despite the obvious personnel negatives, the good outweighs the bad with enough options up front, Cristian Romero back and rested to bolster the defence and sufficient fleas in ears to suggest no repeat of what unfolded at the King Power.

And we go back to the earlier point – Milan are there for the taking.

Spurs can win this, although it's likely to be tight so the visitors with the draw no bet as cover at 11-10 gets the vote.

There is a truly underwhelming look to this Milan side and their results reflect the mood around the Rossoneri fan base.

The reigning Serie A champs returned from the World Cup as Napoli's nearest challengers but after a rotten run now find themselves in fifth.

Stefano Pioli's side have conceded more goals than any other side in the top half and, worryingly, only Cremonese have shipped more from set-plays.

Fikayo Tomori should be fit to return but Ismail Bennacer has been ruled out and this is a team in decline. Friday's 1-0 win over Torino was their first in eight in all competitions and they mustered only nine shots over the course of 90 minutes. A week earlier they had managed only four in a 1-0 loss to Inter, none of them on target.

And they will be looking for goals to Olivier Giroud, who is still being asked to start two games a week at the age of 36.

Tottenham, even a sub-strength Tottenham, should have nothing to fear.

Key stat

Milan have conceded 15 goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

Probable teams

Milan (3-4-2-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Calabria, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez; Leao, Diaz; Giroud.

Subs: Gabbia, Saelemakers, Pobega, De Ketelaere, Messias, Rebic, Origi.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Lenglet, Sanchez, Porro, Tanganga, Danjuma, Richarlison, Lucas.

Inside info

Milan

Penalty taker Olivier Giroud

Assist ace Rafael Leao

Set-piece aerial threat Pierre Kalulu

Card magnet Sandro Tonali

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Ivan Perisic

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

