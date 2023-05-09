Milan v Inter predictions and odds: Minimal home advantage could play into Inter's hands

Where to watch Milan v Inter

BT Sport 1, 8pm Wednesday

Milan v Inter team news

Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (calf) faces a race against time to play again this season and Rafael Leao (muscle strain) is a doubt.

Inter

Inter are without Milan Skriniar (back) and Robins Gosens (shoulder). Left back Dalbert (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Milan v Inter predictions

Inter were envious onlookers when city rivals Milan established themselves as one of the continent's top teams towards the end of the 20th century, but they have had far greater Champions League experience than their neighbours in recent years and can gain the ascendancy in this season's semi-final with a first-leg success at San Siro.

With the teams sharing the stadium it's up to punters to decide how much weight to attach to home advantage.

Milan are the designated home team for the first leg and will therefore be backed by a larger number of fans in the arena, but statistics suggest that this could make little difference to the outcome.

Over the last 30 years there have been 60 Milan derbies in Serie A and there has been a fairly even distribution of results with 24 home wins, 21 away wins and 15 draws.

Milan's progress to the semi-finals has been an excellent effort for a club who were starved of Champions League football between the 2014-15 and 2020-21 seasons.

They were fairly comfortable 1-0 aggregate winners against Tottenham in the round of 16 but were given a far tougher test by quarter-final opponents Napoli before emerging with a 2-1 aggregate success. Stefano Pioli's side got past the Serie A champions despite losing the overall shot count 39 to 18.

They had to soak up a huge amount of pressure in the 1-1 second-leg draw in Naples and were on course for a second clean sheet until Victor Osimhen struck deep into injury time.

Osimhen was marshalled effectively for the majority of the tie but the Milan defence will be in for another stern test against Inter, who could line up with a front two of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.

Inter's season-long loan deal for Lukaku had looked like bad business for much of the campaign, but the perspective has changed in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Belgium's 3-0 success away to Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifier last month and he has built on that effort with some much-improved club performances.

Lukaku has scored three times in his last three Serie A appearances, including the second goal in Saturday's 2-0 success away to Roma, and is pushing strongly to start against Milan at the expense of veteran forward Edin Dzeko.

Inter's attacking options must be the envy of Milan, who face going into the tie without injured top scorer Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese attacker lasted just ten minutes of Saturday's 2-0 success at home to Lazio, and his fitness must be a major concern for Pioli.

Milan's collective strength has been key to their progress in the Champions League, but they lack the individual quality of Inter in key areas of the pitch and may fall short in a tight encounter.

Key stat

Inter have won their last five matches

Probable teams

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Subs: Messias, Origi, Ballo-Toure, Rebic, Kalulu, Thiaw, Pobega, De Ketalaere, Mirante.

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.

Subs: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Calhanoglu, Correa, Dzeko, Gagliardini, de Vrij, Bellanova, Asllani.

Inside info

Milan

Penalty taker Olivier Giroud

Assist ace Sandro Tonali

Set-piece aerial threat Olivier Giroud

Card magnet Rade Krunic

Inter

Penalty taker Romelu Lukaku

Assist ace Nicolo Barella

Set-piece aerial threat Francesco Acerbi

Card magnet Marcelo Brozovic

