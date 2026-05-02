- More
Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder: Aaron Ashley has a tasty treble for Sunday's Premier League showdown
Expert Bet Builder tips and value predictions for Sunday's Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off, date & TV info
Date Sunday, May 3
Kick-off 3.30pm
Venue Old Trafford, Manchester
Competition Premier League
TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder predictions
- Bruno Fernandes to assist a goal
- Curtis Jones to commit one or more fouls
- Casemiro to have one or more shots
Pays out at 11-2 with bet365
Fernandes set to show his worth
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has stepped up to the plate this season and he has 19 Premier League assists this season, leaving him only one behind a seasonal record set by Thierry Henry in 2003 and Kevin De Bruyne in 2020.
Fernandes has created 114 chances this season, 53 more than any other player, and his delivery from both dead-ball situations and open play makes him a constant threat.
The Portugal international has assisted in seven of his last nine matches for club and country and anything United create from an attacking perspective is likely to come through him.
Jones could be in for a tough time
With Conor Bradley injured, Liverpool have struggled to find a permanent replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Curtis Jones has been the latest attempt for Arne Slot to address the club's problem position.
Dominik Szoboszlai has been forced to fill in there at times but he is needed further up the pitch because of Liverpool's attacking absentees, so Jones has had to deputise in recent assignments against Everton and Crystal Palace.
Jones committed one foul in the Merseyside derby and then three more in last weekend's 3-1 victory at home to Crystal Palace, suggesting that he could struggle to keep tabs on United's dynamic frontline.
Casemiro seeking more thrills
Having struggled in the early days of his spell at Manchester United, Casemiro has been rejuvenated and has been doing more than just his defensive work.
The Brazilian took his goal tally in the Premier League to nine with Monday's opening strike against Brentford and his aerial presence should not be underestimated.
Casemiro has scored in United’s last three home games against Aston Villa, Leeds and Brentford, and has had eleven shots over his last seven Premier League appearances.
Now read:
Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 3: Back our acca at 5-1
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inChampions League
Last updated
- Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Champions League
- Atletico Madrid v Arsenal: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- PSG v Bayern Munich: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- WATCH: The Assist – Champions League semi-final preview
- Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Jack Ogalbe has a 5-1 treble for Wednesday's Madrid showdown
- Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith's best bet for Wednesday comes from the Champions League
- Atletico Madrid v Arsenal: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- PSG v Bayern Munich: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- WATCH: The Assist – Champions League semi-final preview
- Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Jack Ogalbe has a 5-1 treble for Wednesday's Madrid showdown