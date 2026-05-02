Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder: Aaron Ashley has a tasty treble for Sunday's Premier League showdown

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Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 3

Kick-off 3.30pm

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder predictions

Bruno Fernandes to assist a goal

Curtis Jones to commit one or more fouls

Casemiro to have one or more shots

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Fernandes set to show his worth

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has stepped up to the plate this season and he has 19 Premier League assists this season, leaving him only one behind a seasonal record set by Thierry Henry in 2003 and Kevin De Bruyne in 2020.

Fernandes has created 114 chances this season, 53 more than any other player, and his delivery from both dead-ball situations and open play makes him a constant threat.

The Portugal international has assisted in seven of his last nine matches for club and country and anything United create from an attacking perspective is likely to come through him.

Jones could be in for a tough time

With Conor Bradley injured, Liverpool have struggled to find a permanent replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Curtis Jones has been the latest attempt for Arne Slot to address the club's problem position.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been forced to fill in there at times but he is needed further up the pitch because of Liverpool's attacking absentees, so Jones has had to deputise in recent assignments against Everton and Crystal Palace.

Jones committed one foul in the Merseyside derby and then three more in last weekend's 3-1 victory at home to Crystal Palace, suggesting that he could struggle to keep tabs on United's dynamic frontline.

Casemiro seeking more thrills

Having struggled in the early days of his spell at Manchester United, Casemiro has been rejuvenated and has been doing more than just his defensive work.

The Brazilian took his goal tally in the Premier League to nine with Monday's opening strike against Brentford and his aerial presence should not be underestimated.

Casemiro has scored in United’s last three home games against Aston Villa, Leeds and Brentford, and has had eleven shots over his last seven Premier League appearances.

Now read:

Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet

Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 3: Back our acca at 5-1

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