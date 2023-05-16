Manchester City v Real Madrid predictions and odds: Classy rivals can produce Champions League cracker

Where to watch Manchester City v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Real Madrid team news

Manchester City

Nathan Ake is the only fitness concern for City. Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva should start after being rested for Sunday's win at Everton.

Real Madrid

Centre-back Eder Militao returns after missing the first leg due to suspension. Eduardo Camavinga should be fit despite a knock sustained in the weekend victory over Getafe in which Ferland Mendy returned to action after a calf injury.

Manchester City v Real Madrid predictions

Manchester City have won all five of their Champions League home matches this season, scoring 20 goals, and the Citizens need their forwards to fire again when they face Real Madrid in the semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Real are 14-time European champions while City are chasing a first Champions League crown but bookmakers expect Pep Guardiola's men to make up for last season's extraordinary semi-final defeat in Madrid.

Leading 5-3 on aggregate going into the 90th minute of the second leg, the stunned Citizens found themselves 6-5 down just five minutes into extra-time against a Real side who have been the bane of Premier League clubs recently.

They have eliminated Chelsea at the quarter-final stage in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and beat Liverpool in last season's final before demolishing the Reds 5-2 at Anfield in this term's last 16, despite going 2-0 down in the first 15 minutes.

But, as the Premier League table reflects, City are a cut above the rest of the teams in England and they are shorter than 1-3 to qualify for their second Champions League final.

The first leg was a tense but high-class affair with Real's Vinicius Junior and City's Kevin De Bruyne trading brilliant long-range strikes at the Bernabeu, where the home defenders benefited from some lenient refereeing.

Right-back Dani Carvajal was the main villain, employing plenty of dark arts in his match-up with Jack Grealish, but if Guardiola's players can keep their cool then they should create enough chances to seal the tie in normal time.

City won a breathless semi-final first leg 4-3 last season, had nine shots on target in the return leg before Real's remarkable fightback, and have record-breaking striker Erling Haaland leading the line this term.

Guardiola rested several first-team regulars for Sunday's trip to Everton and still emerged with a comfortable 3-0 win which, coupled with Arsenal's defeat to Brighton, leaves City on the brink of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

The Champions League is the priority for Pep's treble-chasers, however, and Real's display at Anfield in the round of 16 was a reminder that they can never be written off in this competition.

Over 3.5 goals looks the best bet given that City have thumped RB Leipzig 7-0 and Bayern Munich 3-0 in their last two knockout games at the Etihad, as well as beating title rivals Arsenal 4-1 – a scoreline that massively flattered the Gunners.

And Real, of course, are also capable of contributing to the goal tally. They have scored 13 times in their last five Champions League visits to England, also beating Scottish champions Celtic 3-0 and 5-1 in this term's group stage, and, as City know all too well, Carlo Ancelotti's men love to upset the odds in Europe.

Key stat

Real Madrid have scored 13 goals in their last five Champions League fixtures in England

Probable teams

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Foden, Laporte, Alvarez, Mahrez, Phillips, Gomez, Lewis

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Vazquez, Hazard, Mendy, Nacho, Asensio

