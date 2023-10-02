Man Utd v Galatasaray Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Red Devils hard to trust at Old Trafford

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Manchester United v Galatasaray match. You can grab your free bet here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
You can watch Manchester United v Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, live on TNT Sports 1 at 8pm
Over 3.5 goals
2pts 6-4 Betfair
Manchester United 4-9
Galatasaray 6-1
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Manchester United
Sergio Reguilon is a slight doubt and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia are injured. Antony is available for selection but fellow winger Jadon Sancho will not feature while Donny van de Beek is ineligible.
Galatasaray
Hakim Ziyech faces a fitness test so winger Wilfried Zaha could start against his former club. Kazimcan Karatas is sidelined.
Manchester United had an outstanding home record in their first season under Erik ten Hag, winning 27 of their 33 matches in all competitions, but cracks have started to appear in their Old Trafford fortress this term.
United are hot favourites to beat Galatasaray on matchday two of their Champions League Group A campaign and they cannot afford another slip-up after losing 4-3 at Bayern Munich in their opener.
Ten Hag's men were flattered by that scoreline as Bayern racked up 19 shots, hitting the woodwork twice, and two of the Red Devils' goals came from Casemiro in the 88th and 94th minutes.
The fact that the Brazil midfielder, more known for his tough tackling than sharp shooting, is United's leading goalscorer in all competitions this season must be a concern for Ten Hag.
The Dutchman also has defensive headaches as first-choice full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are injured and centre-back Lisandro Martinez could be sidelined until the new year with a broken metatarsal.
United started the Premier League campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford, where the visitors had 23 shots, and they conceded twice in the first four minutes of their next home game against Nottingham Forest, coming back to win 3-2.
They were outclassed by Brighton, who eased to a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on September 16, beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the EFL Cup third round last week but then lost 1-0 to the Eagles in Saturday's Premier League rematch.
Having lost only one home league game in Ten Hag's first season – a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in their opening game – United have suffered two reverses in their first four matches on their own patch this term, also riding their luck in narrow wins over Wolves and Forest.
They are easy to swerve at short odds to beat a Galatasaray side packed with familiar names including former Palace and United winger Wilfried Zaha, who could start at Old Trafford if Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech is not fit.
Ex-Tottenham pair Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele plus former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira are also in the Gala squad along with vastly experienced Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and Belgium forward Dries Mertens.
Winger Kerem Akturkoglu and buccaneering left-back Angelino, on loan from RB Leipzig, pose threats to United's depleted rearguard and striker Mauro Icardi's goalscoring form has helped the Turkish giants win 11 of their last 13 matches in all competitions.
They needed two late goals to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to ten-man Copenhagen on matchday one and over 3.5 goals looks a good bet on their trip to troubled United.
Manchester United have kept only two clean sheets in their last 20 Champions League matches
Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Casemiro, Amrabat; Fernandes, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund
Subs: Eriksen, Maguire, Evans, Martial, Pellistri, Garnacho, McTominay
Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Muslera; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi
Subs: Nelsson, Ziyech, Yilmaz, Oliveira, Ndombele, Tete, Bakambu
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Casemiro
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Sofyan Amrabat
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Rasmus Hojlund
Star man Mauro Icardi
Top scorer Mauro Icardi
Penalty taker Mauro Icardi
Card magnet Sacha Boey
Assist ace Kerem Akturkoglu
Set-piece aerial threat Abdulkerim Bardakci
Both teams to score
Both teams have scored in 11 of Manchester United's last 13 Champions League matches and these clubs' matchday-one fixtures produced a total of 11 goals
Sofyan Amrabat to make over 2.5 tackles
United's Moroccan star made six tackles playing at left-back in Saturday's defeat to Crystal Palace and is likely to be in the thick of the action in midfield against Galatasaray
Galatasaray or draw double chance
The visitors have won 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions and have the attacking talent to hurt short-priced favourites United
Pays out at 11-2 with Hills
