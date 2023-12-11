Man Utd v Bayern Munich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Red Devils set for early exit

Where to watch Man Utd v Bayern Munich

Live on TNT Sports 1, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet for Man Utd v Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

2pts 7-5 Coral , Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Man Utd v Bayern Munich odds

Man Utd 17-10

Bayern Munich 7-5

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man Utd v Bayern Munich team news

Man Utd

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missed training on Monday due to illness. Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof will also be assessed but Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are injured.

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry has joined Matthijs de Ligt, Bouna Sarr, Gabriel Marusic and Tarek Buchmann on the sidelines.

Man Utd v Bayern Munich predictions

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag was named November's Premier League Manager of the Month but the Dutchman has had little to celebrate in the first two weeks of December.

Ten Hag's sack-race odds tumbled after Saturday's humiliating 3-0 home Premier League defeat to Bournemouth and even a Champions League victory for United against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford may not be enough to avoid a group-stage exit.

Bookmakers expected Bayern and United to ease into the last 16 after being drawn alongside Galatasaray and Copenhagen in Group A.

The German champions have done their bit, taking 13 points from a possible 15, but the Red Devils are bottom of the group going into their final fixture.

United are 8-1 to qualify for the knockout stage – if they beat Bayern they still require Copenhagen's home fixture against Galatasaray to finish in a draw – so the home supporters are heading to Old Trafford more in hope than expectation.

The Red Devils have scored only 18 goals in 16 Premier League games this season, losing to nil against Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Newcastle before Bournemouth's comprehensive weekend win in Manchester.

United's Champions League campaign, in contrast, has been a wild ride, starting with a 4-3 defeat away to Bayern and a 3-2 home reverse against Galatasaray.

Andre Onana saved an injury-time penalty to secure a 1-0 home win over Copenhagen on matchday three, but Ten Hag's men blew a 2-0 lead in the reverse fixture in Denmark, losing 4-3 after Marcus Rashford was sent off.

On matchday five, goalkeeper Onana's gave an error-strewn display as his side let slip 2-0 and 3-1 leads to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray and United have to be opposed in their final game, even though Bayern are guaranteed top spot.

Like their hosts, Bayern suffered an extraordinary defeat at the weekend, losing 5-1 away to an Eintracht Frankfurt side who had lost their previous four matches in all competitions.

That result may not help United's chances of defeating the Group A winners, who will be determined to get back on track having won ten of their first 12 Bundesliga matches this term.

Bayern's only dropped points this season came in 2-2 draws against leaders Bayer Leverkusen and fourth-placed RB Leipzig while United have lost all five of their Premier League games against top-eight clubs.

That does not bode well for their clash with Bayern, who won all six of their Champions League group matches in 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Thomas Tuchel's side had a late penalty overturned by VAR in a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen on matchday five, ending their winning run in Europe this term, but star striker Harry Kane and his classy teammates should be too sharp for their struggling hosts.

Key stat

Bayern Munich have won 27 of their 29 Champions League group games in the last five seasons

Probable teams

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Evans, Amrabat, Pellistri, Garnacho, Martial, Dalot, Reguilon.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Kimmich; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane.

Subs: Coman, Mazraoui, Davies, Choupo-Moting, Tel, Pavlovic, Kratzig.

Inside info

Man Utd

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Bayern Munich

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Konrad Laimer

Assist ace Leroy Sane

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Man Utd v Bayern Munich b et builder predictions

Bayern Munich to win

Bayern take dead rubbers seriously, beating Barcelona 3-0 and Inter 2-0 after securing top spot in their group last season, and United were woeful in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth

Over 3.5 goals

The reverse fixture ended 4-3 to Bayern and United also lost 3-2 to Galatasaray and 4-3 to Copenhagen before a 3-3 draw with Gala in Istanbul last time out

Harry Kane to score at any time

Bayern's England striker, heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during his time at Tottenham, has scored 26 goals in 24 appearances for club and country this season

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.