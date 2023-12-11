Man Utd v Bayern Munich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Red Devils set for early exit
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Man Utd v Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday
Where to watch Man Utd v Bayern Munich
Live on TNT Sports 1, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet for Man Utd v Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
2pts 7-5 Coral, Betfair
Man Utd v Bayern Munich odds
Man Utd 17-10
Bayern Munich 7-5
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Man Utd v Bayern Munich team news
Man Utd
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missed training on Monday due to illness. Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof will also be assessed but Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are injured.
Bayern Munich
Serge Gnabry has joined Matthijs de Ligt, Bouna Sarr, Gabriel Marusic and Tarek Buchmann on the sidelines.
Man Utd v Bayern Munich predictions
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag was named November's Premier League Manager of the Month but the Dutchman has had little to celebrate in the first two weeks of December.
Ten Hag's sack-race odds tumbled after Saturday's humiliating 3-0 home Premier League defeat to Bournemouth and even a Champions League victory for United against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford may not be enough to avoid a group-stage exit.
Bookmakers expected Bayern and United to ease into the last 16 after being drawn alongside Galatasaray and Copenhagen in Group A.
The German champions have done their bit, taking 13 points from a possible 15, but the Red Devils are bottom of the group going into their final fixture.
United are 8-1 to qualify for the knockout stage – if they beat Bayern they still require Copenhagen's home fixture against Galatasaray to finish in a draw – so the home supporters are heading to Old Trafford more in hope than expectation.
The Red Devils have scored only 18 goals in 16 Premier League games this season, losing to nil against Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Newcastle before Bournemouth's comprehensive weekend win in Manchester.
United's Champions League campaign, in contrast, has been a wild ride, starting with a 4-3 defeat away to Bayern and a 3-2 home reverse against Galatasaray.
Andre Onana saved an injury-time penalty to secure a 1-0 home win over Copenhagen on matchday three, but Ten Hag's men blew a 2-0 lead in the reverse fixture in Denmark, losing 4-3 after Marcus Rashford was sent off.
On matchday five, goalkeeper Onana's gave an error-strewn display as his side let slip 2-0 and 3-1 leads to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray and United have to be opposed in their final game, even though Bayern are guaranteed top spot.
Like their hosts, Bayern suffered an extraordinary defeat at the weekend, losing 5-1 away to an Eintracht Frankfurt side who had lost their previous four matches in all competitions.
That result may not help United's chances of defeating the Group A winners, who will be determined to get back on track having won ten of their first 12 Bundesliga matches this term.
Bayern's only dropped points this season came in 2-2 draws against leaders Bayer Leverkusen and fourth-placed RB Leipzig while United have lost all five of their Premier League games against top-eight clubs.
That does not bode well for their clash with Bayern, who won all six of their Champions League group matches in 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Thomas Tuchel's side had a late penalty overturned by VAR in a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen on matchday five, ending their winning run in Europe this term, but star striker Harry Kane and his classy teammates should be too sharp for their struggling hosts.
Key stat
Bayern Munich have won 27 of their 29 Champions League group games in the last five seasons
Probable teams
Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Subs: Evans, Amrabat, Pellistri, Garnacho, Martial, Dalot, Reguilon.
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Kimmich; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane.
Subs: Coman, Mazraoui, Davies, Choupo-Moting, Tel, Pavlovic, Kratzig.
Inside info
Man Utd
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Bayern Munich
Star man Harry Kane
Top scorer Harry Kane
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Card magnet Konrad Laimer
Assist ace Leroy Sane
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane
Man Utd v Bayern Munich bet builder predictions
Bayern Munich to win
Bayern take dead rubbers seriously, beating Barcelona 3-0 and Inter 2-0 after securing top spot in their group last season, and United were woeful in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth
Over 3.5 goals
The reverse fixture ended 4-3 to Bayern and United also lost 3-2 to Galatasaray and 4-3 to Copenhagen before a 3-3 draw with Gala in Istanbul last time out
Harry Kane to score at any time
Bayern's England striker, heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during his time at Tottenham, has scored 26 goals in 24 appearances for club and country this season
Pays out at 5-1 with bet365
