Man City v Inter predictions, odds and Champions League final betting tips: Classy City can clinch treble in style

Where can I watch the Champions League final?

BT Sport 1, 8pm Saturday

Where is the Champions League final taking place?

Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Best bets for the Champions League final

Manchester City and over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Champions League final betting odds

To lift the trophy

Man City 1-4

Inter 100-30

To win in 90 minutes

Man City 9-20

Inter 6-1

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+ begambleaware.org

Champions League final team news

Man City

Nathan Ake returned as a substitute in the FA Cup final, leaving the Citizens with a clean bill of health.

Inter

Dalbert is a long-term absentee while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joaquin Correa are doubts. Milan Skriniar has not played since March due to a back injury.

Man City v Inter best bets and Champions League final predictions

The treble is within touching distance for Manchester City, who can emulate Manchester United's class of 1999 in winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season with victory over Inter in Saturday's Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola's tenure at Manchester City has delivered a deluge of domestic success but the Champions League trophy has been the one glaring omission from his time at the Etihad.

City have plundered five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four EFL Cups in just seven seasons under Guardiola, but he was brought to the club with the aim of conquering the continent and he and City's owners will not be satisfied until that moment arrives.

The betting markets believe that time has come with City 9-20 to be crowned champions of Europe in Istanbul on Saturday night, when they take on Serie A giants Inter in the Champions League final.

Each of the last three Champions League finals have been settled by a single goal and Inter's ambition will be to drag City into a tight contest.

Simone Inzaghi has led the Nerazzurri to their first Champions League final since 2010, when Jose Mourinho masterminded a 2-0 triumph over Bayern Munich, and he already has a couple of trophies in the locker having steered Inter to success in the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia.

Inter's Serie A title challenge never really got going after they sustained four defeats in their opening eight games. They eventually finished third, 18 points adrift of champions Napoli, and that will have come as a relief as they had reached the 30-game mark in sixth place, five points adrift of the top four.

Inzaghi's side finished the league strongly with seven wins from their final eight games. but it has become apparent for several months that the Champions League would define their campaign.

Inter might have feared group-stage elimination after being drawn alongside Bayern Munich and Barcelona in Group C and they were 50-1 for the title on the eve of matchday one. But they finished second in that exacting section, aided by a four-point haul from their two clashes with Barca.

While the group-stage draw was harsh, their path through the knockouts has been much kinder. Inter have beaten Porto, Benfica and Milan to reach the final, and they scored the first goal in all three ties, showing an aptitude at leading from the front.

Progress to the final was underpinned by clean sheets in five of their six knockout-round matches, but it would be a mistake to think that Inter's defence is at a level capable of coping with City's outstanding individuals such as Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

They conceded 42 goals in this season's Serie A and let in two or more goals in three of their Champions League group-stage matches.

Inter are hopeful of a midfield boost with Henrikh Mkhitaryan striving to shake off a hamstring strain, although they have plenty of quality and experience in the centre of the park with Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu used to playing influential roles.

Inter also have good attacking options with former City striker Edin Dzeko expected to partner Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku offering an excellent option off the bench.

They are a decent side but they are up against one of the strongest teams in Premier League history and may struggle to cope.

The Champions League is the most difficult trophy to win but City's lack of success in the competition feels like an anomaly which will be rectified on Saturday.

City have already faced tougher opposition than Inter in the knockout rounds and beaten them all in hugely impressive fashion.

There have been times in Champions League campaigns of the past when City have not dealt with the mental side of suffering from setbacks against top teams, but all remaining doubts disappeared in the semi-final against Real when they recovered from Vinicius Junior's first-leg goal to win 5-1 on aggregate.

City's main aim in Istanbul will be to simply win the game, but there is every chance of them putting on a show and landing the treble in style.

Key stat for the Champions League final

Fourteen of Manchester City's last 15 victories have featured at least three goals

Champions League final probable teams

Man City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Mahrez, Foden, Alvarez, Ake, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Laporte, Phillips.

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Subs: Handanovic, Gagliardini, De Vrij, Gosens, Bellanova, Asllani, D'Ambrosio, Correa, Lukaku, Mkhitaryan.

Inside info

Man City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Card magnet Rodri

Inter

Penalty taker Lautaro Martinez

Assist ace Nicolo Barella

Set-piece aerial threat Edin Dzeko

Card magnet Marcelo Brozovic

