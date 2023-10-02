Lens v Arsenal predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Gunners could misfire in northern France

Where to watch Lens v Arsenal

Best bet

Lens or draw double chance

1pt 13-10 general

Lens v Arsenal odds

Lens 17-4

Arsenal 3-5

Draw 3-1

Lens v Arsenal team news

Lens

Massadio Haidara has missed the last two matches and Jimmy Cabot, Wuilker Farinez and David Costa are longer-term absentees.

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey are ruled out and Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt.

Lens v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal made a spectacular return to the Champions League last month with a superb 4-0 success at home to PSV Eindhoven, but they might struggle to justify odds-on quotes at Lens on matchday two.

Mikel Arteta's men started fast against PSV and were 3-0 up inside the opening 38 minutes, but it might be their turn to weather an early storm against Lens, who are usually a force to be reckoned with at the Stade Bolleart-Delelis.

Lens are back in the Champions League after a 21-year absence and the size of the occasion will not be lost on their fans, who are among the most passionate in France.

Last season was close to being a truly memorable one for Lens, who finished just one point below Paris St-Germain in the title race.

One of the main reasons Lens came so close was their superb home record. The Blood and Gold registered 17 victories in 19 home games, including notable successes over PSG and Marseille, and their home points total of matched that of Manchester City as the joint-highest among Europe's top four leagues.

Lens would have hoped to build on such an encouraging campaign but they had a difficult summer due to the departure of key attacker Lois Openda and midfielder Seko Fofana to RB Leipzig and Al-Nassr.

Openda's 21 league goals last season were a crucial aspect of Lens's success, while Fofana excelled in the engine room, delivering seven goals and five assists.

Funds were reinvested but Franck Haise's new-look side got off to a shaky start, taking one point from five games, and by the time of their Champions League matchday one fixture away to Sevilla, they were propping up the French standings.

The Sevilla match came at a tough time but Lens rose to the challenge by securing a well-deserved 1-1 draw, and they have followed up with back-to-back league wins at home to Toulouse and away to Strasbourg.

Confidence among players and fans is on the rise and Lens appear ready to give Arsenal a serious challenge.

Arsenal have started the season strongly on all fronts and sit just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Gunners are three wins from three on their Premier League travels, but single-goal triumphs at Crystal Palace and Everton were hard-fought and the trip to Lens appears likely to provide a greater degree of difficulty.

Given Arsenal's immense quality, it is a fixture they are perfectly capable of winning.

However, the markets might have underestimated the size of the challenge and the value call is to side with the hosts to take at least a share of the spoils.

Key stat

Lens have avoided defeat in 25 of their last 27 home games.

Probable teams

Lens (3-4-2-1): Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Samed, Mendy, Machado; Fulgini, Sotoca; Wahi.

Subs: Diouf, Guilavogui, Thomasson, Leca, Pandor, Aguilar, El Aynaoui, Said, Maouassa, Khusanov.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Vieira, Nketiah, Nelson, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Elneny, Kiwior, Cedric.

Inside info

Lens

Star man Florian Sotoca

Top scorer Morgan Guilavogui/Deiver Machado

Penalty taker Elye Wahi

Card magnet Facundo Medina

Assist ace Florian Sotoca

Set-piece aerial threat Kevin Danso

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Martin Odegaard/Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Lens v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Lens or draw double chance

Lens have won seven of their last nine home fixtures and can pick up at least a point against Arsenal.

Under 3.5 goals

Arsenal were 4-0 winners at Bournemouth on Saturday but they could be drawn into a low-scoring contest by Lens, who have not conceded more than one goal in any of their last 19 home fixtures.

Declan Rice to commit two or more fouls

Arsenal could be put under greater pressure than in any away game this season and that could make life tough for holding midfielder Declan Rice, who looks overpriced to commit at least two fouls.

Price guide: 10-1

