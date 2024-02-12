Leipzig v Real Madrid predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Leipzig v Real Madrid. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Leipzig v Real Madrid
You can watch Leipzig v Real Madrid in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday 13 February, live on TNT Sports 2
Match prediction & best bet
Real Madrid
2pts 5-4 Betfair
Leipzig v Real Madrid odds
Leipzig 21-10
Real Madrid 5-4
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Leipzig v Real Madrid team news
Leipzig
Midfielder Amadou Haidara is a doubt after missing Saturday's draw with Augsburg due to a knee injury but Marco Rose otherwise has a fully-fit squad to choose from.
Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham is expected to miss out after coming off with sprained ankle in the weekend win over Girona, while Antonio Rudiger joins Eder Militao, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois on the sidelines. Nacho Fernandez should return.
Leipzig v Real Madrid predictions
Real Madrid were foot-perfect in the Champions League group stage and they can put the rest of Europe on notice with victory at Leipzig on Tuesday night.
Los Blancos have rarely been knocked off their stride this season and are unbeaten inside 90 minutes in their last 27 matches in all competitions. And Carlo Ancelotti's men should head into the first leg of their last-16 tie with Leipzig in high spirits after a crushing 4-0 win over La Liga title rivals Girona on Saturday, a victory that has seen them open up a five-point buffer at the top of the Spanish top flight.
As for Leipzig, a break from the Bundesliga is a welcome relief. Since returning from the winter break Marco Rose's men have lost three, drawn one and won just one of their five league matches.
They have looked especially vulnerable at the back since the German season resumed, leaking 11 goals in taking just a single point from games against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Augsburg.
The club's early-season sparkle has disappeared and they face an uphill battle to qualify for next season's Champions League – Leipzig are currently fifth, three point adrift of fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund.
Leipzig's group-stage campaign was just as underwhelming. They got the results needed against the two weaker sides in the section, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade, but failed to take a point off group winners Manchester City.
They should not be judged too harshly for losing twice to the European champions, but they did not keep a clean sheet in the group stage and could find themselves out of their depth against Madrid.
Key stat
Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 27 matches inside 90 minutes.
Probable teams
Leipzig (4-4-2): Gulacsi; Simakan, Lukeba, Orban, Raum; Olmo, Schlager, Kampl, Simons; Sesko, Openda.
Subs: Lenz, Elmas, Poulsen, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Klostermann, Henrichs, El Chadaille Bitshiabu.
Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Vazquez, Carvajal, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Diaz; Vinicius, Rodrygo.
Subs: Modric, Joselu, Tchouameni, Ceballos, F Garcia, Guler, Paz.
Inside info
Leipzig
Star man Lois Openda
Top scorer Lois Openda
Penalty taker Lois Openda
Card magnet Mohamed Simakan
Assist ace Xavi Simons
Set-piece aerial threat Mohamed Simaken
Real Madrid
Star man Vinicius Junior
Top scorer Rodrygo
Penalty taker Rodrygo
Card magnet Ferland Mendy
Assist ace Toni Kroos
Set-piece aerial threat Nacho Fernandez
Leipzig v Real Madrid bet builder predictions
Real Madrid to win
Real Madrid have not lost any of their last 27 games inside 90 minutes and they rate a solid bet to win away to a Leipzig side who have had a testing time since returning from the Bundesliga winter break.
Both teams to score
Both teams have scored in three of Leipzig's last four matches and they have been leaking goals this term, so it should be a high-scoring contest.
Vinicius Junior to score
Vinicius Junior has scored twice in the Champions League this season and, with Jude Bellingham unavailable, he can seize his chance to play a starring role.
Pays out at 6-1 with bet365
Published on 12 February 2024inChampions League
Last updated 17:25, 12 February 2024
