Inter v Porto predictions: Solid visitors should stand firm at San Siro

Where to watch

BT Sport 2, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

No goalscorer

1pt 10-1 bet365

Team news

Inter

Joaquin Correa is likely to be the hosts' only injury absentee.

Porto

Evanilson, Fabio Cardoso, Gabriel Veron and Francisco Meixedo are sidelined. Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Galeno and Toni Martinez are doubts.

Match preview

Champions League last-16 first legs are often cagey affairs and Inter's clash with Porto could be a classic of the genre.

Inter came through a tough group, finishing behind Bayern Munich but ahead of Barcelona thanks largely to a 1-0 home win over the Catalans.

They have returned from the winter break in good nick, conceding only three goals in their last eight matches including two victories to nil over city rivals Milan.

However, the Nerazzurri have failed to score in five of their last nine home matches in the Champions League and they are unlikely to cut loose against a Porto defence who conceded only 12 goals in 21 Primeira Liga games this term.

Porto won their last four Group B games and the only goal they let in during that sequence was a 95th-minute own goal against Atletico Madrid on matchday six, so a small bet on no goalscorer appeals at San Siro.

