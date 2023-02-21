Inter v Porto predictions: Solid visitors should stand firm at San Siro
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Inter v Porto in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday
Where to watch
BT Sport 2, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
No goalscorer
1pt 10-1 bet365
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Team news
Inter
Joaquin Correa is likely to be the hosts' only injury absentee.
Porto
Evanilson, Fabio Cardoso, Gabriel Veron and Francisco Meixedo are sidelined. Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Galeno and Toni Martinez are doubts.
Match preview
Champions League last-16 first legs are often cagey affairs and Inter's clash with Porto could be a classic of the genre.
Inter came through a tough group, finishing behind Bayern Munich but ahead of Barcelona thanks largely to a 1-0 home win over the Catalans.
They have returned from the winter break in good nick, conceding only three goals in their last eight matches including two victories to nil over city rivals Milan.
However, the Nerazzurri have failed to score in five of their last nine home matches in the Champions League and they are unlikely to cut loose against a Porto defence who conceded only 12 goals in 21 Primeira Liga games this term.
Porto won their last four Group B games and the only goal they let in during that sequence was a 95th-minute own goal against Atletico Madrid on matchday six, so a small bet on no goalscorer appeals at San Siro.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport