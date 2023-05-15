Inter v Milan predictions and odds: In-form Inter should seal semi-final tie in style

Where to watch Inter v Milan

BT Sport 1, 8pm Tuesday

Inter v Milan team news

Inter

Simone Inzaghi could name the same 11 who started the first leg. Milan Skriniar and Dalbert are the only injury absentees although Joaquin Correa is a doubt.

Milan

Rafael Leao remains a doubt after missing the first leg and Rade Krunic and Junior Messias will also be assessed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ismael Bennacer are sidelined.

Inter v Milan predictions

Form is supposed to go out of the window in high-profile derby matches but that was not the case in the first leg of the all-Milan Champions League semi-final tie.

Inter, who went into the game on a run of five straight wins including victories over Juventus, Lazio and Roma, raced into a 2-0 lead against Milan inside 11 minutes thanks to goals from experienced campaigners Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Milan, missing dynamic Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, were unable to break down their city rivals after that stunning start and it could be a similar story in the second leg.

Leao remains a doubt for the Rossoneri, who must score at least twice to have any chance of reaching the Champions League final but they have managed that feat only four times in their last 20 matches in all competitions.

Coach Stefano Pioli and his players were given a post-match lecture by leaders of the club's ultras after Saturday's disappointing 2-0 Serie A defeat at lowly Spezia.

Even with those words ringing in their ears, Milan are hard to fancy to turn things around given their goalscoring struggles in recent weeks.

This is a totally different task from their two previous Champions League knockout rounds, in which they beat Tottenham and Napoli 1-0 at home and were able to close out the tie on the road.

This time Milan must chase the tie and that should suit a confident Inter side who have won their last three derby meetings to nil.

Milan took the honours in the first clash of the 2022-23 campaign, seeing off Inter 3-2 in Serie A in September when Leao scored twice for the Rossoneri.

Since then, though, it's been Inter all the way with a 3-0 win in the Super Cup followed by a 1-0 league victory in February and last week's first-leg success in which Milan were restricted to two shots on target.

Inter have kept clean sheets in five of their seven straight victories since the 3-3 quarter-final second-leg draw with Benfica, who had been beaten 2-0 in the home leg in Lisbon.

Simone Inzaghi's men know they have done the hard part in the first leg and they have a hugely experienced group of players who should seal the tie in businesslike fashion.

Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku and Stefan de Vrij were among the substitutes brought on by Inzaghi in the first leg and their squad depth and recent form should give them the edge over Milan again.

If Inter are patient they should get chances to pick off their rivals and an Inter victory featuring no more than three goals is worth a bet.

Key stat

Milan have scored more than once in only four of their last 20 matches

Probable teams

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez

Subs: Brozovic, Lukaku, De Vrij, Correa, Gosens, Gagliardini, D'Ambrosio

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Subs: Rebic, Origi, Pogeba, Messias, Kalulu, Thiaw, De Ketelaere

Inside info

Inter

Penalty taker Romelu Lukaku

Assist ace Nicolo Barella

Set-piece aerial threat Edin Dzeko

Card magnet Marcelo Brozovic

Milan

Penalty taker Olivier Giroud

Assist ace Sandro Tonali

Set-piece aerial threat Olivier Giroud

Card magnet Rade Krunic

