Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 10-11 selection for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in the Champions League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League fixture between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, April 29

Both teams to score

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

Champions League, 8pm

The old Diego Simeone would happily grind down a semi-final opponent in the Champions League and that has many people fearing this season's showdown between his Atletico Madrid and Mikel Arteta's often goal-shy Arsenal will be a drab encounter.

However, Simeone has distanced himself from those tactics and this current version of Atleti will take the game to the Gunners, just as they did to Barcelona when winning their quarter-final 3-2 on aggregate.

Atletico have gone completely against their DNA in this season's Champions League. Their eight league-phase games produced a total of 32 goals (17F, 15A), and another exciting European evening is on the cards at the Metropolitano.

Arteta's Gunners were hard to break down in the early part of the season but they kept only one clean sheet in five away games, suggesting their resolve has dissipated somewhat and the continued absence of key defenders Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori will not help matters in Madrid.

Both teams have scored in eight of Atletico's last nine games as well as four of Arsenal's last eight on the road, so expect a frantic first leg in this Champions League semi-final.

Odds: 10-11 with bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Read more football predictions:

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Champions League predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 29: Back our both teams to score acca at 7-1

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