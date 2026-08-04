Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has an 8-11 selection from the Champions League

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League fixture between Sparta Prague and Lyon.

Football Bet of the Day for Tuesday, August 4

Sparta Prague or draw double chance

Sparta Prague vs Lyon

Champions League, 7pm

Favourites Lyon may be frustrated in the away leg of their Champions League qualifying tie against Sparta Prague.

Lyon scraped into Ligue 1's top four last season, despite winning only four of their last 12 matches in the French top flight.

They have had some indifferent pre-season results, including a 2-0 defeat to Czech champions Slavia Prague – the only team to finish above Sparta last term.

Paulo Fonseca's Lyon are yet to play a competitive game in 2026-27 and their final pre-season fixture ended in a 4-0 defeat against Real Betis.

Sparta are two games into their domestic league campaign and they could prove hard to beat in the first leg, having won nine of their last 11 home games.

Odds: 8-11 with BoyleSports

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