Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 13-5 Champions League qualifying selection

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster James Milton has studied today's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League qualifying fixture between Lech Poznan and Aarhus.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, July 29

Lech Poznan to win & both teams to score

Lech Poznan vs AGF Aarhus

Champions League qualifying, 6pm

Shock Danish champions AGF Aarhus ended their glorious 2025-26 season with a 6-2 rout of Viborg but things are not going smoothly for them this term.

Their hopes of reaching the league phase of the Champions League are hanging by a thread following last week's 4-1 first-leg defeat to Lech Poznan.

The Danes then needed a late penalty to salvage a 1-1 home draw with Brondby in their Superliga opener on Saturday.

Aarhus must strike early if they are to have any chance of overturning a three-goal deficit in Poland but that leaves them vulnerable at the other end of the pitch.

Lech Poznan took advantage of a first-half red card for Aarhus goalkeeper Jesper Hansen in the first leg and the hosts should be backed to win a game in which both teams score.

Odds: 13-5 with bet365

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