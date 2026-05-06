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Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has a 20-23 selection from the Champions League
Our best bet for Wednesday, May 6th comes from the Champions League fixture between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.
Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Wednesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League fixture between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, May 6th
Paris Saint-Germain to qualify
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League, 8pm
Paris Saint-Germain were frustrated to concede a couple of late goals in last Tuesday's extraordinary 5-4 victory at home to Bayern Munich, but they have a lead to defend in Bavaria and can finish the job by reaching the Champions League final for a second successive season.
Bayern have some outstanding attacking players and are averaging four goals per game in the Champions League knockout rounds.
However, Vincent Kompany's side take a lot of risks with their defending and they could easily have fallen on the wrong side of their 6-4 aggregate quarter-final victory over Real Madrid.
PSG have improved over the course of the competition and look ready to take another step forward.
Fabian Ruiz should be ready for his first Champions League start since January, and the restoration of PSG's first choice midfield three could be key to winning a finely balanced tie.
Odds: 20-23 with BoyleSports, Paddy Power
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Published on inChampions League
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