Copenhagen v Manchester City predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Copenhagen v Manchester City

You can watch Copenhagen v Manchester City in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday February 12, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 2-1 general

Over 6.5 Manchester City corners

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Power

Copenhagen v Manchester City odds

Copenhagen 12-1

Manchester City 1-4

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Copenhagen v Manchester City team news

Copenhagen

Lukas Lerager is suspended while Davit Khocholava, Theo Sander, Khouma Babacar and Birger Meling are sidelined due to injury.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has the luxury of having a fully fit squad to choose from.

Copenhagen v Manchester City predictions

Copenhagen have already had success at home to one Manchester club in this season’s Champions League, having beaten Manchester United 4-3 in Group A in November, but a last-16 showdown with reigning European champions Manchester City poses a completely different challenge.

The Danish hosts have to be respected for their efforts in the group stage, in which they edged out United and Galatasaray at the Parken Stadium to chase home Bayern Munich, and Pep Guardiola's professionalism means he is likely to name a full-strength team as a result.

With goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne back fit and firing, City are looking in ominously good touch and are seeking their 11th straight win in all competitions.

Last season’s treble winners are no bigger than 1-4 to claim a first-leg lead and there is recent form to go on as these sides met in last season’s group phase.

City ran riot in a 5-0 thrashing on matchday three at the Etihad Stadium, where Haaland set them on their way with a first-half brace, before they contested a goalless draw in Copenhagen.

The Citizens had been reduced to ten men inside 30 minutes at the Parken Stadium, while Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty and Rodri saw his 25-yard strike ruled out by VAR.

However, Copenhagen’s performances in Group A suggest they may have improved since then, especially in forward areas.

Jacob Neestrup’s side not only scored four in their home meeting with United but they also pushed a visiting Bayern Munich close in a 2-1 defeat, with the German giants requiring an 83rd-minute winner.

City, however, won all six of their matches in Group G and scored a total of 18 goals in dominating RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Red Star and are clearly in a different league.

In City’s current mood, anything other than an away win would be a surprise, but there could be a consolation prize in it for the Danes.

Guardiola’s men conceded in five of their six group-stage wins, including in each of their three road trips to Leipzig, Bern and Belgrade.

They have also conceded in ten of their 12 Premier League away games this term, so a clean sheet may evade them.

Given City’s likely domination, backing them to rack up at least seven corners could also be a profitable play.

The visitors have had at least seven flag-kicks in each of their last eight fixtures, with their last three away games at Newcastle, Tottenham and Brentford seeing them post totals of 13, 14 and 13.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Manchester City's last six Champions League away games.

Probable teams

Copenhagen (4-3-2-1): Grabara; Ankersen, Diks, Vavro, Jelert; Goncalves, Falk, Elyounoussi; Bardghji, Achouri; Claesson.

Subs: McKenna, Larsson, Lund, Sorensen, Oscar Hojlund, Boilesen, Runarsson, Froholdt.

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

Subs: Ake, Akanji, Grealish, Doku, Bobb, Lewis, Nunes, Kovacic.

Inside info

Copenhagen

Star man Diogo Goncalves

Top scorer Roony Bardghji

Penalty taker Diogo Goncalves

Card magnet Elias Achouri

Assist ace Elias Achouri

Set-piece aerial threat Denis Vavro

Manchester City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Copenhagen v Manchester City b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 Manchester City goals

The Citizens have won ten matches in a row and have struck at least three times in eight of their last 11 away games.

Erling Haaland to score at any time

The Norwegian has 24 goals in 29 appearances for club and country this season and he was back with a bang as he bagged a brace against Everton on Saturday.

Over 6.5 Manchester City corners

City have had at least seven corners in each of their last eight matches and should rack up plenty more in the Danish capital.

Pays out at 16-5 with bet365

