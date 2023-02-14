Club Brugge v Benfica predictions: Visitors look too strong for struggling hosts

Where to watch

BT Sport 2, Wednesday 8pm

Best bet

Benfica

2pts 5-6 general

Team news

Club Brugge

Tajon Buchanan, Andreas Skov Olsen and Ferran Jutgla are all doubts.

Benfica

Roger Schmidt's side have a clean bill of health.

Match preview

Benfica have been one of the form teams in Europe this season and have impressed in the Champions League, going unbeaten in ten games, including beating Juventus home and away and securing a pair of 1-1 draws with Paris Saint-Germain.

They visit Club Brugge in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie and will be hoping to take full advantage of the poor form of the Belgians.

Scott Parker took over Brugge halfway through their current run in which they have won one of their last 11 games in all competitions and they face a steep task here.

Benfica have only lost one of their 37 matches this season and currently top the table in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Despite losing Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea in January, the visitors retain a talented squad and they are well-fancied to take a lead back to Portugal for the second leg.

Key stat

Club Brugge have won only one of their last 11 games

Probable teams

Club Brugge (4-3-3): Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Rits, Onyedika, Vanaken; Buchanan, Yaremchuk, Lang

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Luis, Chiquinho; Mario, Neres, Aursnes; Guedes

Inside info

Club Brugge

Penalty taker Noa Lang/Hans Vanaken

Assist ace Hans Vanaken

Set-piece aerial threat Jack Hendry

Card magnet Raphael Onyedika

Benfica

Penalty taker Joao Mario

Assist ace Alex Grimaldo

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Silva

Card magnet Nicolas Otamendi

