Club Brugge v Benfica predictions: Visitors look too strong for struggling hosts
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brugge v Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday
Where to watch
BT Sport 2, Wednesday 8pm
Best bet
Benfica
2pts 5-6 general
Team news
Club Brugge
Tajon Buchanan, Andreas Skov Olsen and Ferran Jutgla are all doubts.
Benfica
Roger Schmidt's side have a clean bill of health.
Match preview
Benfica have been one of the form teams in Europe this season and have impressed in the Champions League, going unbeaten in ten games, including beating Juventus home and away and securing a pair of 1-1 draws with Paris Saint-Germain.
They visit Club Brugge in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie and will be hoping to take full advantage of the poor form of the Belgians.
Scott Parker took over Brugge halfway through their current run in which they have won one of their last 11 games in all competitions and they face a steep task here.
Benfica have only lost one of their 37 matches this season and currently top the table in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
Despite losing Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea in January, the visitors retain a talented squad and they are well-fancied to take a lead back to Portugal for the second leg.
Key stat
Club Brugge have won only one of their last 11 games
Probable teams
Club Brugge (4-3-3): Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Rits, Onyedika, Vanaken; Buchanan, Yaremchuk, Lang
Benfica (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Luis, Chiquinho; Mario, Neres, Aursnes; Guedes
Inside info
Club Brugge
Penalty taker Noa Lang/Hans Vanaken
Assist ace Hans Vanaken
Set-piece aerial threat Jack Hendry
Card magnet Raphael Onyedika
Benfica
Penalty taker Joao Mario
Assist ace Alex Grimaldo
Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Silva
Card magnet Nicolas Otamendi
