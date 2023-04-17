Chelsea v Real Madrid predictions and odds: Value lies with in-form Vini

Where to watch Chelsea v Real Madrid

BT Sport 1, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Over 1.5 Real Madrid goals

2pts 5-4 Hills



Vinicius Jr anytime goalscorer

1pt 5-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Chelsea v Real Madrid odds

Chelsea 2-1

Real Madrid 29-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Chelsea v Real Madrid team news

Chelsea

Kai Havertz is expected to overcome a knee injury which forced him to miss the defeat to Brighton but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt, Kalidou Koulibaly is injured and Ben Chilwell is suspended.

Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy is Real's only absentee with Vinicius Jr and Toni Kroos set to return after being rested at the weekend.

Chelsea v Real Madrid predictions

Chelsea put out an SOS call to Frank Lampard earlier this month to save their season, but less than two weeks into his mission the Blues hero is staring down the barrel.

Lampard has lost three out of three since returning for a second spell in the Stamford Bridge dugout and there have been few signs of him rallying his expensively assembled yet massively underperforming squad.

Defeats to Wolves and Brighton have all but ended Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for Europe via the Premier League, while Real Madrid are well placed to end their Champions League campaign at the quarter-final stage for the second season running.

Chelsea gave Real a scare when trying to overturn a first-leg deficit last season, taking them to extra-time at the Bernabeu. But bookmakers think the likelihood of a repeat performance from a Blues team who have won seven of their last 30 matches and scored once in five games is slim.

Chelsea are 8-1 to qualify for the last four after losing 2-0 in Madrid a week ago as goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio put the reigning European champions on the brink of an 11th semi-final appearance in the last 13 seasons.

Much like Chelsea, Real have been forced to put all their eggs in the Champions League basket having seen their La Liga title ambitions dashed by Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti, therefore, took the decision to rest Vinicius Jr, Toni Kroos and David Alaba for Saturday’s 2-0 league win at Cadiz and they arrive in London fresh.

The 14-time Champions League winners are chasing a fourth win in five against English opposition on foreign shores and ran riot at Liverpool in the last 16, putting five past the Reds at Anfield with Vinicius playing a starring role.

The pacy Brazilian, who is enjoying the best season of his burgeoning career, bagged a brace in the rout on Merseyside.

Vinicius has proved particularly potent away from home, scoring in three of Real’s four Champions League road assignments this term, and he appeals in the goalscorer markets to add to his tally against a desperate Chelsea side.

Vinicius and Benzema, who scored a hat-trick on his last visit to Stamford Bridge, should enjoy the extra freedom afforded to them as the Blues go for broke and home keeper Kepa will need to be on his toes again having seen Brighton fire off 26 shots at the weekend.

Real rarely need a second invitation to score in European competition, netting in all but one of their last 22 Champions League outings, and they look a solid bet to extend their record of scoring at least twice in seven of the last ten European jaunts.

Key stat

Real Madrid have scored at least twice on their last four European outings in Britain.

Probable teams

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; James, Kante, Fernández, Cucurella; Mudryk, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Badiashile, Zakaria, Pulisic, Gallagher, Felix, Ziyech, Azpilicueta

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Modric, Kroos, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Subs: Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Ceballos, Tchouameni, Asensio, Hazard

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Card magnet Marc Cucurella

Real Madrid

Penalty taker Karim Benzema

Assist ace Vinicius

Set-piece aerial threat Karim Benzema

Card magnet Vinicius

Follow us on Twitter