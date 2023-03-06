Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund predictions: Fearless visitors could seal qualification in style

Where to watch

Best bet

Borussia Dortmund

1pt 31-10 Betfair



Team news

Chelsea

Mason Mount is suspended and Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Armando Broja are injured. Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic will be assessed.

Borussia Dortmund

Donyell Malen and first-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel have travelled despite injury concerns. Mateu Morey, Karim Adeyemi, Youssouf Moukoko, Abdoulaye Kamara and Julien Duranville are out and Julian Ryerson is banned.

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund predictions

Chelsea have won just three of their 16 matches in all competitions since the end of the Champions League group stage and it is win or bust for the Blues in the second leg of their last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga title contenders claimed a 1-0 first-leg lead in front of their raucous home supporters and, despite a lengthy injury list, they look worth backing to seal their quarter-final spot in style at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be missing key defender Thiago Silva while influential wing-back Reece James and midfielder N'Golo Kante are among those only just returning from injury.

Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds warmed the cockles of their supporters' hearts a little after a winter of discontent under manager Graham Potter.

But the Blues' other two victories since the Champions League last-16 draw was made also came against struggling top-flight visitors to the Bridge - they beat Bournemouth 2-0 and Crystal Palace 1-0 - and Dortmund should prove far tougher opponents.

BVB have won all ten of their matches in 2023 while Chelsea have scored just five goals in 12 games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

The 1-0 first-leg defeat in Germany was one of Chelsea's brighter performances under Potter as they had eight shots on target to their hosts' two, forcing goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into some smart saves and seeing a Joao Felix strike come back off the crossbar.

Karim Adeyemi, who scored a terrific breakaway goal for Dortmund after a Chelsea corner, misses the trip to London due to injury and first-choice goalkeeper Kobel is a doubt but it is still hard to fancy Chelsea at odds-on to win in 90 minutes.

The Blues' lack of ruthlessness in front of goal cost them in the first leg and it has been a familiar story in big games under Potter. Their last three matches before the World Cup break were defeats to nil against Arsenal and Newcastle in the Premier League and Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

Chelsea had just one shot on target in the 1-0 home loss to the Gunners and since the season resumed they have lost to nil twice against City, in the league and FA Cup, and also failed to score against Liverpool, Fulham, Dortmund, Southampton and Tottenham.

Dortmund, in contrast, are full of confidence after Friday's 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig, another of the Bundesliga's Champions League representatives, and the tie is set up nicely for Edin Terzic's men to land odds of bigger than 3-1 by winning in 90 minutes.

They showed their counter-attacking threat in the first leg and were impressive away from home in the group stage, winning 4-1 at Sevilla and going down 2-1 at Manchester City, who scored two cracking goals in the final ten minutes to avoid an upset.

Key stat

Borussia Dortmund have won all ten of their competitive matches in 2023

Probable teams

Chelsea (3-4-3): Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

Subs: Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Ziyech, Cucurella, Gallagher, Zakaria, Kante

Borussia Dortmund (4-1-4-1): Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can; Brandt, Bellingham, Ozcan, Reus; Haller

Subs: Malen, Hummels, Meunier, Reyna, Dahoud, Coulibaly, Modeste

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Reece James

Set-piece aerial threat Wesley Fofana

Card magnet Mateo Kovacic

Borussia Dortmund

Penalty taker Marco Reus

Assist ace Raphael Guerreiro

Set-piece aerial threat Sebastien Haller

Card magnet Salih Ozcan

