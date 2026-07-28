Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Fearsome Fenerbahce to progress with ease

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When to bet on Champions League qualifying

7pm

Gornik Zabrze vs Fenerbahce

Red Star vs Larne

7.15pm

Slovan Bratislava vs Iberia 1999

Best bets

Slovan Bratislava to win to nil

2pts 5-4 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Fenerbahce to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-5 general

Champions League qualifying predictions

Northern Irish team Larne are in Champions League action on Wednesday, although, if their first-leg showing was anything to go by, it is set to be a wasted evening for Gary Haveron's side.

Larne were hammered 4-0 at home by Red Star and their trip to Belgrade is unlikely to produce a miracle comeback, even if the Serbian giants rotate.

Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava are in a much better position after last week’s commanding 2-0 victory at Iberia 1999 and it should be similarly smooth sailing for Yaya Toure’s men in the second leg.

While there is nobody in the squad quite at the level of a peak Toure, they are a balanced and well-drilled team led by 68-time Slovenia international Andraz Sporar.

Georgian side Iberia rate a level below their hosts and their inability to convert at home suggests another shutout victory awaits Slovan, who tend to be even better in Bratislava.

All six of the Sky Blues’ league-phase points in last season’s Conference League were earned at home, with a 1-0 win over Hacken and 2-1 victory against eventual runners-up Rayo Vallecano proving their strength in the Slovakian capital.

Fenerbahce also go into their second leg with a lead, albeit a narrower 1-0 advantage over Gornik Zabrze.

The Turkish giants really should have a bigger lead after having 79 per cent possession and winning the shots battle 15-2 in Istanbul, but that means they will have to be somewhat proactive in Poland.

That makes them worth backing and with a strong squad featuring Nathan Ake, Marco Asensio and Kerem Akturkoglu they are expected to get the job done with minimal fuss.

Gornik will have to come out fighting to try to salvage their Champions League campaign, so pairing a Fenerbahce win with over 2.5 goals helps boost the odds while accounting for an exhilarating Zabrze showdown.

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