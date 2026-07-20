Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Hearts can get off to a solid start

Where to watch Sturm Graz vs Hearts

Premier Sports 1, Tuesday 7.30pm

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Hearts or draw double chance

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Tuesday's Champions League second qualifying round first-leg predictions

Hearts came within a whisker of winning the Scottish Premiership last season but their runners-up finish advanced them to Champions League qualifying for the first time since 2006 and they can get off to a positive start away to Austrian opponents Sturm Graz.

Reaching the Champions League league phase will be a three-step process for the Edinburgh outfit, who are having to rebuild after top scorer Lawrence Shankland and head coach Derek McInnes sealed summer moves to Rangers.

The Jambos soon settled on Belgian tactician Wouter Vrancken as McInnes's replacement and have been active in the transfer market, signing goalkeeper Beau Reus and forward Severin Guendouz from Belgian clubs Beveren and Beerschot.

Despite the movement in and out, Hearts have retained a largely settled playing squad and they look strong enough to offer a stern challenge to Sturm Graz, who competed in the Europa League last season, finishing 26th of the 36 teams.

Sturm faced two Scottish sides within their eight matches and had mixed fortunes, winning 2-1 at home to Rangers and losing 2-1 at Celtic.

They have an advantage over Hearts in terms of European experience but are probably at a similar level in terms of ability and could fall short of winning the opening leg.

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers and NIFL Premiership winners Larne will be aiming to keep alive their Champions League dream, having advanced past opponents Floriana of Malta and Tre Fiori of San Marino in the first qualifying round.

Further progress looks possible for Shamrock Rovers as they get ready for a first-leg trip to Armenia champions Ararat-Armenia.

However, a much tougher challenge is in store for Larne, who have home advantage for the start of their daunting tie against Serbian giants Red Star.

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