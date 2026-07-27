Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Hearts can gain some compensation

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Where to watch Hearts vs Sturm Graz

Premier Sports 1, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Hearts

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Dinamo Zagreb to win & over 2.5 goals vs FC Thun

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Champions League qualifying predictions

Hearts face an uphill struggle in the second round of Champions League qualifying after last week's 4-0 humbling away to Sturm Graz – but they can claim some compensation with a second-leg victory at Tynecastle.

Last season's Scottish Premiership runners-up are keen to continue their progress despite the departures of key players Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin and manager Derek McInnes to Rangers.

Emulating last season’s heroics will be tough without them but new boss Wouter Vrancken will want to prove his credentials and a home win over Sturm Graz would be a good way to start.

Qualification looks beyond Hearts but they created plenty of opportunities in Austria last week, registering 19 shots and posting an expected-goal figure of 1.96.

The Jambos were undone by a couple of set pieces but should have better luck at their Edinburgh fortress, where they were unbeaten in the Scottish top flight last term with 15 wins and four draws.

Sturm Graz were in last season’s Europa League but they lost all four away games including at Celtic, who won the shot count 20 to seven in a 2-1 success.

Shamrock Rovers have an uphill battle of their own after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Ararat Armenia and they will be hoping to turn the tie around at the Tallaght Stadium.

The League of Ireland outfit are only 11-4 to qualify despite the two-goal deficit but it is a tough task and backing Dinamo Zagreb to win a high-scoring game against FC Thun holds greater appeal.

The first leg at the Stockhorn Arena ended 1-1 but the two sides combined for 36 shots and 14 corners.

But Zagreb thrive in the Croatian capital, where they have won 11 of their last 14 matches, and they made the playoff round of last season’s Europa League, having taken ten points from eight games in the league phase.

FC Thun pack a punch in the final third – both teams have scored in 14 of their last 17 outings – but Dinamo should have a touch too much class.

Read more from the Racing Post Sport team:

Market Movers: Jamie Griffith looks at the biggest odds changes in the Premier League and EFL ante-post markets

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, July 28

Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 5-6 selection from Champions League qualifying

The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants can walk tall at Headingley

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