Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Bodo/Glimt to put one foot in the league phase

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When to bet on Champions League qualifying

8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Bodo/Glimt to beat NEC Nijmegen

1pt 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Slovan Bratislava to beat NK Celje

2pts 8-11 general

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Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

NEC Nijmegen have never qualified for the Champions League and their hopes could be left hanging by a thread after the first leg of their playoff round tie against Bodo/Glimt.

The Dutch side produced an impressive comeback to see off Olympiakos last week but they meet a Bodo side in rock-solid form.

Kjetil Knutsen’s men are unbeaten in eight games since Norway's Eliteserien resumed from its summer break, winning six of them in 90 minutes and seeing off Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise 6-5 on aggregate in the previous round.

Bodo beat Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter en route to the knockout stages of the Champions League last season and that form is levels above that of NEC.

The visitors have had a week to prepare for this fixture and can take a first-leg lead back to Norway.

Slovenian side Celje have had an easy path throughout qualifying, but they still needed penalties to see off Albanians Egnatia before sneaking past Ararat-Armenia last time out.

A clash with Slovan Bratislava, managed by Yaya Toure, represents a significant step up in class and the visitors look set to come up short in this first leg.

Slovan reached the league phase of this competition two years ago and beat Rayo Vallecano and Hacken in the Conference League proper last term.

A 4-1 aggregate win over Swedish champions Mjallby in their last qualifying round was a statement of intent and it’s hard to see anything but a victory for Toure's team.

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

Celtic vs LASK predictions, 5-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 13-8 Champions League selection

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