Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Battle-hardened Bodo/Glimt can put their European expertise to good use

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When to bet on Champions League qualifying

From 5pm Tuesday

Best bets

Bodo/Glimt draw no bet vs Union Saint-Gilloise

7pm

1pt 11-8 bet365

Lyon to beat Sparta Prague

7pm

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Union Saint-Gilloise and Bodo/Glimt were both involved in the league phase of last season’s Champions League but the Norwegian side fared the better of the pair and may have been underrated in the first leg of their third-round qualifier in Belgium.

Union Saint-Gilloise defeated Club Brugge on penalties to win the Belgian Super Cup on Friday but Bodo/Glimt should be sharper as they are 16 games into their Norwegian Eliteserien campaign and are top of the table following five straight wins to nil.

Being forced to sell top scorer Kasper Hogh to Celtic is a blow but it shouldn’t deter a tight-knit squad and they made the round of 16 in the Champions League last season, winning home and away against Italian powerhouses Inter in the playoffs.

The Norwegian side may settle for a draw given their strong record on the artificial surface at the Aspmyra Stadion, where they defeated Manchester City 3-1 in Europe last term.

But they also won 2-1 away at Atletico Madrid to show that they can do just as much damage on their travels and, having made the semi-final of the Europa League in 2024-25, they are clearly well suited to those demands.

Lyon won seven of their eight matches to top the league phase of last season’s Europa League and the French outfit will be targeting another fast start to their European campaign.

Les Gones finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season, 16 points behind champions Paris St-Germain, and they can claim a first-leg lead in this Champions League qualifier at Sparta Prague.

Sparta finished eight points behind capital rivals Slavia in last season’s Czech top-flight and they lost 3-1 in their league opener away at Brno.

The hosts made the last 16 of last season’s Conference League but were blown away 6-1 on aggregate by AZ Alkmaar, who won 4-0 in Prague, and Lyon should prove a cut above.

There is British and Irish interest in the Europa League with Northern Ireland’s Larne hosting Iberia and Shamrock Rovers entertaining Egnatia.

Larne lost 9-0 on aggregate in the second round of Champions League qualifying against Red Star and look up against it, but Shamrock should be more positive about progressing after a near miss against Ararat-Armenia in the Champions League.

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