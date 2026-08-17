Tuesday's Champions League qualifying: Talented Talisca can stay on the goal trail

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When to bet on Champions League qualifying

8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Conceicao Talisca anytime goalscorer for Fenerbahce vs Lyon

2pts 13-10 bet365

Dinamo Zagreb to beat Viking

1pt 3-4 Hills

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

The first legs in the final stage of Champions League qualifying take place this midweek and the winners of the seven ties will advance to the league phase of the competition while the losers drop to the Europa League.

Three ties kick off on Tuesday when Fenerbahce and Lyon, two sides looking to progress after appearing in last season’s Europa League, headline the fare in Istanbul.

Les Gones excelled in the league phase of last season’s Europa League, winning seven of their eight group games before suffering a last-16 exit to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, were outclassed by Nottingham Forest in the playoffs after finishing 19th in the 36-team standings and have been busy bolstering their squad with the arrival of Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, Vedat Muriqi and Nathan Ake.

But Ismail Kartal’s side suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Genclerbirligi in their Super Lig opener on Saturday and may take time to settle due to the massive overhaul in personnel.

This will be tougher than qualifying wins over Gornik Zabrze and Sturm Graz while Lyon lost 2-1 away at Sparta Prague in the last round before overturning the deficit against ten men on home soil.

The visitors will still be some way off their sharpest and, although Fenerbahce have added firepower to the ranks, the prolific Conceicao Talisca still looks their most potent scoring threat.

The 32-year-old bagged 27 goals in 45 appearances for Fenerbahce last season and has continued where he left off in the new campaign, scoring in all five of their outings so far with Greenwood the only other player to get on the scoresheet.

Talisca has had 29 shots in his five starts this term, having at least four on each occasion, and may be the match-winner as he is also on penalty duty.

Dinamo Zagreb are a formidable force on home soil, where they have lost only one of their last 17 matches, and they should justify odds-on favouritism against Norwegian outfit Viking.

The Croatian side edged past FC Thun 4-3 on aggregate in the second qualifying round but had 32 shots in 90 minutes and extra time to triumph at home, while they thumped Lithuania’s Kauno Zalgiris 5-0 on their own patch next time up and mustered 22 more shots.

They have scored six goals and conceded none in winning their first two games in the HNL, and they can punish a Viking side who have lost on trips to Sarpsborg and Rosenborg in the Norwegian league over the last month.

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