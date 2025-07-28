Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Experienced Red Star set to shine bright

When to bet by

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Having been involved in the league phase of last season’s Champions League, Red Star Belgrade will hold strong ambitions of renewing rivalry with Europe’s elite and a 1-0 win away at Lincoln Red Imps has them in the driving seat in this second qualifying round tie.

The Serbian champions were far from their fluent best in that slender first-leg victory in Gibraltar but they had to deal with the 41st-minute dismissal of South Korean defender Young-Woo Seol and the Red Imps can be plucky in defence.

The small margin of success means that manager Vladan Milojevic should have the Serbian champions at full strength and they are formidable at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where they swatted aside Stuttgart 5-1 and battled past Bodo/Glimt 2-0 in last season’s Champions League.

The Gibraltarian minnows lack the quality and European know-how of Red Star, so defence may be the best form of attack, and they have lost by more than two goals in only three of their last 18 European away games.

The hosts would prefer to put in a professional performance than get involved in a gung-ho game and backing them to win in a contest featuring three or fewer goals could represent value.

Another team who were involved in the league phase of the Champions League last season were Slovan Bratislava and they are in cruise control after their emphatic 4-0 victory at home to Zrinjski Mostar.

The return trip to Bosnia will require more effort and there is no need to go for the win, but they look overpriced to frank that form in Mostar.

Zrinjski failed to register a single shot on target in their first-leg defeat and forced only one corner, while Slovan Bratislava were able to score in defeats on away trips to Atletico Madrid, Bayern and Celtic in last season’s Champions League.

