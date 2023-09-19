Champions League matchday one predictions, odds and football betting tips for Wednesday, September 20

When to bet

Matches 5.45pm & 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Sevilla to beat Lens

TNT Sports 6, 8pm

1pt 10-11 general

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in Benfica v RB Salzburg

TNT Sports 7, 8pm

1pt 11-10 general

Real Sociedad draw no bet v Inter

TNT Sports 3, 8pm

1pt 6-5 BoyleSports

Braga draw no bet v Napoli

TNT Sports 4, 8pm

1pt 9-4 bet365

Wednesday's Champions League predictions

Sevilla's European tournament pedigree coupled with Lens' abject start to the season should ensure the Spaniards make a flying start in Group B.

Jose Mendilibar's men, Europa League winners in June, have had a less-than-convincing start to term themselves with a trio of one-goal losses in La Liga prior to Sunday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

In amidst domestic inconsistency, they flew out to Athens where they took mighty Manchester City to a penalty shootout in the Uefa Super Cup.

It was no coincidence that Sergio Ramos made his first start in the win over Las Palmas with the signing of the ex-Spain captain lifting spirits both on and off the pitch in Seville.

Whether or not the 37-year-old can anchor Sevilla's backline twice in three days remains to be seen, but the club is happier, especially with other players returning from injury, and they should be far too strong for Lens.

The French side were a winning machine at the end of last season but have taken just one point out of a possible 15 this term and are bottom of Ligue 1.

Benfica are expected to make light work of Salzburg but the Austrians proved an awkward opponent for the likes of Milan and Chelsea last season and can test the Portuguese superpowers.

Angel di Maria is spearheading Benfica's attack with four goals this season but Salzburg have scored at least two goals in all seven of their Austrian Bundesliga matches this term, winning six and drawing the other.

Perhaps their most eyecatching – and informative – result this season was two weeks into their campaign when they played Inter in a friendly a week before the start of Serie A. A very strong Inter won that match 4-3.

Salzburg will not be out of their depth and can play their part in an entertaining contest.

Inter, last season's beaten finalists, are off to Sociedad, who shouldn't be ruled out. They have lost only two of their last 15 matches – at Atletico last season and Real Madrid last weekend – and haven't lost a home game since February. They can easily fluster the Serie A leaders while Braga's home excellence gives them an equal claim at home to Napoli.

Real Madrid are plenty short enough against Union Berlin, who head for the Bernabeu following two straight defeats and concede too many goals for comfort.

Galatasaray, who have won 14 and drawn two of their last 16, will have to work hard to overpower Copenhagen but should do the business.

