Champions League final specials: Card betting tips and bet builder predictions

Where can I watch the Champions League final?

BT Sport 1, 8pm Saturday

Where is the Champions League final taking place?

Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Best specials bets for the Champions League final

Kevin De Bruyne to be named player of the match

1pt 4-1 bet365

Marcelo Brozovic to be shown a card

1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Champions League final betting odds

To lift the trophy

Man City 1-4

Inter 100-30

To win in 90 minutes

Man City 9-20

Inter 6-1

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Champions League final man of the match predictions

Kevin De Bruyne rose to the occasion when Manchester City most needed him in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, scoring a crucial equaliser at the Bernabeu. And the Belgian's quality could be one of the decisive factors against Inter in Istanbul.

City boss Pep Guardiola demands a team ethos from his players but he has some outstanding individual talent at his disposal, including De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who are vying for favouritism in the man of the match betting for Saturday's Champions League final.

None of City's players are assured of a place and even De Bruyne has had spent the odd occasion warming the bench when he would much rather by dictating affairs.

However, De Bruyne has been incredibly consistent for the vast majority of his eight seasons at the Etihad and his numbers this season have been quite spectacular.

The Belgian tops the assists chart in the Champions League with six and the Premier League with 16. But he is also capable of going it alone and did so to devastating effect when he lashed home City's equaliser in last month's 1-1 draw in Madrid.

De Bruyne was rested for City's 1-0 loss at Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season, but he assisted both of Ilkay Gundogan's goals in the FA Cup final and looks the man most likely to extinguish Inter's Champions League dream.

Haaland tops the Premier League and Champions League scoring charts with tallies of 36 and 12, but he has gone off the boil as the season has drawn to a close, scoring once in seven appearances, and looks very short in the man-of-the-match betting.

Champions League final bet builder tips and predictions

Man City to win in 90 minutes

Manchester City were below par in their final-day defeat at Brentford, but they rose to the challenge against Manchester United in the FA Cup final and should have to much quality for Inter, who are facing by far their toughest challenge of the competition.

Ilkay Gundogan to score

Inter defenders will be heavily focused on stopping Erling Haaland and may afford too much space for Ilkay Gundogan, who has notched six goals in as many appearances.

Marcelo Brozovic to be shown a card

Inter will be doing their best to stem the flow of Manchester City attacks and Marcelo Brozovic will have a key role to play.

He was booked nine times in 28 Serie A appearances this season and looks a strong candidate to see yellow in Istanbul.

Dan Childs's Champions League bet builder pays 13-1 with Paddy Power

Champions League final card betting tips and predictions

If Inter are to pull off a shock at least one of their front two of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez will likely have to shine.

Martinez, second in the Serie A scoring charts this season with 21 goals, gets a 10-1 player of the match quote while Dzeko is priced up at 20-1.

If Inter are to stay in the game they will need to get to grips with City's midfield and limit the service into Haaland.

Simone Inzaghi's midfield trio will have to get through a mountain of work and they must be careful with their challenges.

Croatian holding midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will have the greatest responsibility in terms of protecting Inter's back three and he doesn't always get his timings right when challenging for the ball.

Brozovic topped Inter's Serie A card count with nine and he looks an attractive 13-8 shot to enter the notebook of Champions League final referee Szymon Marciniak.

Click to read our Champions League final match predictions and preview

Today's top sports betting stories

