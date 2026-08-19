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Celtic vs LASK predictions, 5-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds
Celtic face LASK in the Champions League playoff round first leg. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at Celtic Park.
Celtic vs LASK kick-off, date & TV info
Date Wednesday, August 19
Kick-off 8pm
Venue Celtic Park, Glasgow
Competition Champions League playoff round
TV TNT Sports 1
Celtic lost to Kairat Almaty in last season's Champions League playoff round and they face what would appear to be a trickier test against Austrian champions LASK as they strive to advance to the 2026-27 competition's league phase.
The Bhoys are top of the William Hill Scottish Premiership with six points from two games but they are up against a confident LASK side on an eight-match winning sequence.
Celtic vs LASK betting tips & predictions
Best bet
LASK or draw double chance
1pt 11-8 BoyleSports
Best player bet
Moses Usor to have at least one shot on target
5-6 bet365
Celtic vs LASK preview
Celtic were humbled by Kairat Almaty in last season's Champions League playoff round and their hopes of qualifying for the league phase could be dealt a blow against LASK, who can secure at least a draw from the opening leg.
It has been a strong start to the season for Martin O'Neill's side, who are top of the William Hill Scottish Premiership and through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup after Saturday's 4-0 triumph at Dundee United.
But preparations for this tie have been complicated by the sale of Arne Engels to West Ham, plus a suspension for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which was carried over from a red card received while playing for Besiktas against Lugano in a Conference League fixture in December 2023.
O'Neill hoped to at least delay Engels' move until after the Champions League playoff round, but the deal went through last week, meaning there is a gaping hole to fill in midfield.
Celtic's options include a change of formation – potentially to a back three – or perhaps the award of a start for 22-year-old summer signing Mika Baur, who made his first appearance as a second-half substitute in the weekend rout against Dundee United.
Either way, the Bhoys are likely to be weaker in a key area of the pitch and that is far from ideal because the LASK fixture looks way tougher than anything they have encountered in the early stages of the campaign.
LASK last featured in the Champions League playoff round in 2019 when losing 3-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge.
But they fought off stiff competition to win the 2025-26 Austrian title and are off to a flying start to this season with nine points taken from three matches and nine goals scored.
Dietmar Kuhbauer's side must deal with a noisy atmosphere against a club with far greater European experience, but they will fancy their chances and look overpriced to avoid defeat.
Moses could make his mark
LASK have some exciting offensive players, including Nigerian attacker Moses Usor, who netted 12 league goals for them last season.
Usor has notched in his last two appearances and could keep the scoring streak going to Celtic, who are sometimes vulnerable to swift counter-attacks.
Celtic vs LASK Bet Builder
Moses Usor to score at any time
The pacy Nigerian should pose a few problems and can at least test the reflexes of Celtic keeper Viljami Sinisalo.
Over 2.5 goals
Both teams look better offensively than defensively, so a high-scoring outcome looks likely.
Both teams to score
Celtic have been free-scoring in their domestic matches and they can find the net against LASK.
Pays out at 5-1 with bet365
Key stats for Celtic vs LASK
♦ Eight of Celtic's last ten matches have featured goals for both teams
♦ Seven of LASK's last eight fixtures have generated at least three goals
♦ LASK are unbeaten in their last 12 matches
♦ LASK have opened the scoring in five of their last six fixtures
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Celtic vs LASK betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Celtic
|13-20
|LASK
|7-2
|Draw
|11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Celtic vs LASK team news and predicted line-ups
Celtic
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is suspended and Hyun-Jun Yang is pushing to recover from a minor injury. Alistair Johnston (hamstring) and Jota (knee) are sidelined.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Duran, Nygren, Yang; Hogh.
Subs: McCowan, Forrest, Tounekti, Osmand, Haissem Hassan, Scales, Murray.
LASK
Sascha Horvath and Kasper Jorgensen are doubts after both were forced off during Friday's 4-1 victory at home to SV Ried. Ramiz Harakate is a long-term absentee.
Predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Jungworth; Andrade, Mbuyamba, Alemao; Jorgensen, Ljubicic, Bogarde, Bello; Schopf; Adeniran, Usor.
Subs: Lang, Flecker, Danek, Kane, Horvath, Dibango, Freckleton.
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FAQs
When is Celtic vs LASK in the Champions League playoff round?
Celtic vs LASK takes place on Wednesday, August 19th and kicks off at 8pm BST.
Where is Celtic vs LASK being played?
The venue for the game is Celtic Park in Glasgow.
Where can I watch Celtic vs LASK?
TNT Sports 1 are showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Celtic vs LASK?
Celtic are 13-20 to win, LASK are a 7-2 chance and the draw is 11-4 with bet365.
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Published on inChampions League
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