Celtic vs LASK predictions, 5-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Celtic vs LASK kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, August 19

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Celtic Park, Glasgow

Competition Champions League playoff round

TV TNT Sports 1

Celtic lost to Kairat Almaty in last season's Champions League playoff round and they face what would appear to be a trickier test against Austrian champions LASK as they strive to advance to the 2026-27 competition's league phase.

The Bhoys are top of the William Hill Scottish Premiership with six points from two games but they are up against a confident LASK side on an eight-match winning sequence.

Celtic vs LASK betting tips & predictions

Best bet

LASK or draw double chance

1pt 11-8 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Moses Usor to have at least one shot on target

5-6 bet365

Celtic vs LASK preview

Celtic were humbled by Kairat Almaty in last season's Champions League playoff round and their hopes of qualifying for the league phase could be dealt a blow against LASK, who can secure at least a draw from the opening leg.

It has been a strong start to the season for Martin O'Neill's side, who are top of the William Hill Scottish Premiership and through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup after Saturday's 4-0 triumph at Dundee United.

But preparations for this tie have been complicated by the sale of Arne Engels to West Ham, plus a suspension for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which was carried over from a red card received while playing for Besiktas against Lugano in a Conference League fixture in December 2023.

O'Neill hoped to at least delay Engels' move until after the Champions League playoff round, but the deal went through last week, meaning there is a gaping hole to fill in midfield.

Celtic's options include a change of formation – potentially to a back three – or perhaps the award of a start for 22-year-old summer signing Mika Baur, who made his first appearance as a second-half substitute in the weekend rout against Dundee United.

Either way, the Bhoys are likely to be weaker in a key area of the pitch and that is far from ideal because the LASK fixture looks way tougher than anything they have encountered in the early stages of the campaign.

LASK last featured in the Champions League playoff round in 2019 when losing 3-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge.

But they fought off stiff competition to win the 2025-26 Austrian title and are off to a flying start to this season with nine points taken from three matches and nine goals scored.

Dietmar Kuhbauer's side must deal with a noisy atmosphere against a club with far greater European experience, but they will fancy their chances and look overpriced to avoid defeat.

Moses could make his mark

LASK have some exciting offensive players, including Nigerian attacker Moses Usor, who netted 12 league goals for them last season.

Usor has notched in his last two appearances and could keep the scoring streak going to Celtic, who are sometimes vulnerable to swift counter-attacks.

Bet Builder Celtic vs LASK Linz Wednesday, August 19, 8pm Moses Usor to Score Player to Score at Any Time Over 2.5 Goals Total Goals Both teams to score - yes Both teams to score £10 returns ≈ £90 Bet Here Claim £30 Free Bets Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #ad

Celtic vs LASK Bet Builder

Moses Usor to score at any time

The pacy Nigerian should pose a few problems and can at least test the reflexes of Celtic keeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams look better offensively than defensively, so a high-scoring outcome looks likely.

Both teams to score

Celtic have been free-scoring in their domestic matches and they can find the net against LASK.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Celtic vs LASK

♦ Eight of Celtic's last ten matches have featured goals for both teams

♦ Seven of LASK's last eight fixtures have generated at least three goals

♦ LASK are unbeaten in their last 12 matches

♦ LASK have opened the scoring in five of their last six fixtures

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Celtic vs LASK betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Celtic 13-20 LASK 7-2 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Celtic vs LASK team news and predicted line-ups

Celtic

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is suspended and Hyun-Jun Yang is pushing to recover from a minor injury. Alistair Johnston (hamstring) and Jota (knee) are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Duran, Nygren, Yang; Hogh.

Subs: McCowan, Forrest, Tounekti, Osmand, Haissem Hassan, Scales, Murray.

LASK

Sascha Horvath and Kasper Jorgensen are doubts after both were forced off during Friday's 4-1 victory at home to SV Ried. Ramiz Harakate is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Jungworth; Andrade, Mbuyamba, Alemao; Jorgensen, Ljubicic, Bogarde, Bello; Schopf; Adeniran, Usor.

Subs: Lang, Flecker, Danek, Kane, Horvath, Dibango, Freckleton.

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FAQs

When is Celtic vs LASK in the Champions League playoff round?

Celtic vs LASK takes place on Wednesday, August 19th and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Celtic vs LASK being played?

The venue for the game is Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Where can I watch Celtic vs LASK?

TNT Sports 1 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Celtic vs LASK?

Celtic are 13-20 to win, LASK are a 7-2 chance and the draw is 11-4 with bet365.

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