Benfica v Club Brugge predictions: Hosts can progress with shutout success in Lisbon
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Benfica v Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday
Where to watch Benfica v Club Brugge
BT Sport 2, 8pm
Best bet
Benfica to win to nil
1pt 27-20 Coral
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Benfica v Club Brugge team news
Benfica
Mihailo Ristic and Julian Draxler are out while Chiquinho is a doubt.
Club Brugge
Nine-goal Andreas Skov Olsen and defender Jack Hendry are still sidelined.
Benfica v Club Brugge predictions
Benfica are in a commanding position going into the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Club Brugge after winning 2-0 in Belgium three weeks ago, and they can finish the job in style at the Estadio da Luz.
The runaway Portuguese league leaders could legitimately stroll through to the quarter-finals without breaking sweat, but against a dispirited and out-of-form opponent are far more likely to complete a clearcut win double. Having beaten Scott Parker's Club Brugge to nil in the first leg, they can do the same in Lisbon on Tuesday night.
Parker's lucky to even be in Lisbon following a horror two months at the helm of the soon-to-be deposed Belgian champs. He admitted on Friday, after a woeful 3-0 loss at lowly Oostende, that the sack could come any day now, although it appears the Brugge board don't want to fire two gaffers in the same season, hardly a vote of confidence but enough to keep him in gainful employment – for now.
Brugge have won just two of 11 matches under Parker as the confidence gained from a successful Champions League group stage, in which they qualified ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, has ebbed away.
They drew 0-0 away in both Madrid and Leverkusen and won 4-0 in Porto – the group winners – but that was then; right now they are in freefall and were before Parker was appointed at the turn of the year.
Benfica have no such worries. They topped Group H in the autumn with home-and-away 1-1 draws with Paris Saint-Germain every bit as impressive as the home-and-away wins over Juventus.
And it's at home where they are so strong. They haven't lost at the Estadio da Luz since May, which was the last time they failed to find the net there.
Roger Schmidt's men are on a run of eight straight league and European wins and are unbeaten in all competitions in 12 matches.
They are eight points clear in the league and have goals coming from everywhere. Goncalo Ramos has banged in 21 this term while 19-goal Joao Mario, who has netted five times in the Champions League, also takes penalties. He's 6-1 to score first and aiming to become the first Benfica player since Eusebio to score in six successive European games.
Key stat
Benfica have scored in all 18 home matches this season, scoring at least twice in 16 of those.
Probable teams
Benfica (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Bah, A Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Aursnes; Mario, R Silva, Neres; Ramos.
Subs: Gilberto, Verissimo, Morata, Neves, Chiquinho, Musa, Guedes.
Club Brugge (4-2-3-1): Mignolet; Mata, Sylla, Mechele, Meijer; Onyedika, Nielsen; Buchanan, Vanaken, Lang; Jutgla.
Subs: Boyata, Odoi, Sandra, Sowah, Rits, Yaremchuk, Nusa.
Inside info
Benfica
Penalty taker Joao Mario
Assist ace Alex Grimaldo
Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Silva
Card magnet Nicolas Otamendi
Club Brugge
Penalty taker Hans Vanaken
Assist ace Ferran Jutgla
Set-piece aerial threat Brandon Mechele
Card magnet Raphael Onyedika
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport