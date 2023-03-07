Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain predictions: Messi poses threat to Bayern defence
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday
Where to watch Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain
BT Sport 2, 8pm Wednesday
Best bets
Lionel Messi to be first goalscorer
1pt each-way 13-2 bet365
Over 4.5 cards
3pts 8-11 bet365
Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain team news
Bayern Munich
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and full-backs Lucas Hernandez and Noussair Mazraoui are injured. Benjamin Pavard is suspended after his late red card in the first leg.
Paris St-Germain
Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches are sidelined for PSG, who may switch to a 3-5-2 formation for the second leg. Achraf Hakimi is a doubt.
Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain predictions
The latest chapter of the burgeoning rivalry between Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain unfolds on Wednesday night when Bayern defend a 1-0 lead from the away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Bayern's Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game in Paris, as he did in the 2020 Champions League final against PSG, and the German champions are just 1-5 to progress to the quarter-finals.
However, the second leg may not be as straightforward for Julian Nagelsmann's side as those odds suggest and PSG won 3-2 on their last visit to the Allianz Arena in a quarter-final first leg in April 2021.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice in that victory and the France superstar's attacking alliance with Lionel Messi means PSG are unlikely to go down without a fight.
Bayern kept Messi relatively quiet in the first leg, although Benjamin Pavard was shown a second yellow card for a late lunge on the Argentina World Cup winner.
Pavard's suspension means another defensive reshuffle for Bayern, who are missing France full-back Lucas Hernadez as well as Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, ruled out for the season after breaking his leg in a skiing accident in December.
With PSG needing to overturn a one-goal deficit, an entertaining contest is likely and Messi is an appealing each-way first-goalscorer bet.
He has scored in each of his last five Ligue 1 appearances, breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute against Nantes on Saturday, having notched four times in five Champions League group games this season.
Messi capped his magnificent World Cup campaign with a brace in the final against a France defence featuring Bayern centre-back Dayot Upamecano and the 35-year-old will be determined to keep alive PSG's dream of a maiden Champions League title this term.
Bayern resumed their Bundesliga season with three straight 1-1 draws in January before a run of six wins in seven in all competitions.
Last month's 3-2 defeat at bogey team Borussia Monchengladbach offers some encouragement to PSG's forwards and a full-blooded contest is expected in Bavaria.
The French champions are not renowned for their composure in big games and, with Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti among others in their ranks, over 4.5 cards looks a solid bet.
The 2020 final between these teams produced eight yellow cards, four apiece, while PSG had a player sent off in both legs of their 2020-21 semi-final defeat to Manchester City, and last season, when they lost a dramatic last-16 tie against Real Madrid, there were 16 bookings over the two matches.
Key stat
Lionel Messi has scored in 19 of his last 26 appearances for club and country
Probable teams
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Musiala, Mane; Muller
Subs: Choupo-Moting, Sane, Blind, Gnabry, Gravenberch, Stanisic, Sarr
Paris St-Germain (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos; Mukiele, Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe
Subs: Pembele, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Bernat, Gharbi, Ekitike, Hakimi
Inside info
Bayern Munich
Penalty taker Sadio Mane
Assist ace Jamal Musiala
Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano
Card magnet Leon Goretzka
Paris St-Germain
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Assist ace Lionel Messi
Set-piece aerial threat Sergio Ramos
Card magnet Marco Verratti
