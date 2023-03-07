Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain predictions: Messi poses threat to Bayern defence

Where to watch Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain

BT Sport 2, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Lionel Messi to be first goalscorer

1pt each-way 13-2 bet365

Over 4.5 cards

3pts 8-11 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain team news

Bayern Munich

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and full-backs Lucas Hernandez and Noussair Mazraoui are injured. Benjamin Pavard is suspended after his late red card in the first leg.

Paris St-Germain

Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches are sidelined for PSG, who may switch to a 3-5-2 formation for the second leg. Achraf Hakimi is a doubt.

Bayern Munich v Paris St-Germain predictions

The latest chapter of the burgeoning rivalry between Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain unfolds on Wednesday night when Bayern defend a 1-0 lead from the away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Bayern's Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game in Paris, as he did in the 2020 Champions League final against PSG, and the German champions are just 1-5 to progress to the quarter-finals.

However, the second leg may not be as straightforward for Julian Nagelsmann's side as those odds suggest and PSG won 3-2 on their last visit to the Allianz Arena in a quarter-final first leg in April 2021.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in that victory and the France superstar's attacking alliance with Lionel Messi means PSG are unlikely to go down without a fight.

Bayern kept Messi relatively quiet in the first leg, although Benjamin Pavard was shown a second yellow card for a late lunge on the Argentina World Cup winner.

Pavard's suspension means another defensive reshuffle for Bayern, who are missing France full-back Lucas Hernadez as well as Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, ruled out for the season after breaking his leg in a skiing accident in December.

With PSG needing to overturn a one-goal deficit, an entertaining contest is likely and Messi is an appealing each-way first-goalscorer bet.

He has scored in each of his last five Ligue 1 appearances, breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute against Nantes on Saturday, having notched four times in five Champions League group games this season.

Messi capped his magnificent World Cup campaign with a brace in the final against a France defence featuring Bayern centre-back Dayot Upamecano and the 35-year-old will be determined to keep alive PSG's dream of a maiden Champions League title this term.

Bayern resumed their Bundesliga season with three straight 1-1 draws in January before a run of six wins in seven in all competitions.

Last month's 3-2 defeat at bogey team Borussia Monchengladbach offers some encouragement to PSG's forwards and a full-blooded contest is expected in Bavaria.

The French champions are not renowned for their composure in big games and, with Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti among others in their ranks, over 4.5 cards looks a solid bet.

The 2020 final between these teams produced eight yellow cards, four apiece, while PSG had a player sent off in both legs of their 2020-21 semi-final defeat to Manchester City, and last season, when they lost a dramatic last-16 tie against Real Madrid, there were 16 bookings over the two matches.

Key stat

Lionel Messi has scored in 19 of his last 26 appearances for club and country

Probable teams

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Musiala, Mane; Muller

Subs: Choupo-Moting, Sane, Blind, Gnabry, Gravenberch, Stanisic, Sarr

Paris St-Germain (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos; Mukiele, Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

Subs: Pembele, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Bernat, Gharbi, Ekitike, Hakimi

Inside info

Bayern Munich

Penalty taker Sadio Mane

Assist ace Jamal Musiala

Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano

Card magnet Leon Goretzka

Paris St-Germain

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Assist ace Lionel Messi

Set-piece aerial threat Sergio Ramos

Card magnet Marco Verratti

Follow us on Twitter