Bayern Munich v Manchester United: Champions League 2023 predictions & betting tips + grab a 40/1 odds on a shot on target from Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering a massively generous 40/1 odds for a shot on target for Wednesday night’s game. You won’t want to miss bagging this generous Champions League betting offer.

Where to watch Bayern Munich v Manchester United

You can watch Manchester United open their 2023 Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich on TNT Sports 2, 8pm Wednesday

Match prediction and best bet

Over 2.5 Bayern Munich goals

3pts 6-4 Betfair

Get 40/1 odds on a shot on target with Sky Bet on the Bayern Munich v Manchester United game

Manchester United have had a turbulent start to Erik ten Hag's second season in charge and their Champions League campaign begins with a daunting Group A trip to Bayern Munich.

United were woeful in high-profile away league games last season, losing 6-3 at Manchester City and 7-0 at Liverpool, and the tally of eight goals conceded against Spurs, Arsenal and Brighton this term suggests they could be set for a heavy defeat on matchday one.

Bayern Munich v Manchester United betting odds

Bayern Munich 11-20

Manchester United 5-1

Draw 15-4

Bayern Munich v Manchester United head-to-head stats

Last 10 matches: Bayern Munich four wins, Manchester United two wins, four draws

Last match: Bayern Munich 3 Manchester United 1 (April 9, 2014)

Longest winning streak: Bayern Munich won both of the pair's meetings in the 2000-01 Champions League

Bayern Munich v Manchester United matchday preview

Manchester United have had a turbulent start to Erik ten Hag's second season in charge and their Champions League campaign begins with a daunting Group A trip to Bayern Munich.

An away fixture at the Allianz Arena would be tough enough with a fully-fit, in-form squad but United, beset by injuries and off-field issues, make little appeal as 5-1 underdogs in Munich.

They were fortunate to beat Wolves 1-0 in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford, where the visitors – not renowned for their attacking verve – had 23 attempts at goal as well as a vociferous claim for a late penalty.

A 2-0 defeat at Tottenham followed for United, who were 2-0 down inside four minutes at home to Nottingham Forest before rallying to beat the ten-man Tricky Trees 3-2.

Six points from three indifferent performances represented a decent haul but the pressure has increased on Ten Hag after 3-1 defeats away to Arsenal and at home to Brighton so Bayern, with England captain Harry Kane leading the line, are well worth backing to score over 2.5 goals.

United have been unfortunate with injuries. Summer signings Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have played just 153 and 87 minutes in the Premier League while Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's debut has been delayed by a back problem.

Fourth- and fifth-choice centre-backs Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans were at the heart of the defence when Arsenal scored in the 95th and 100th minutes of their 3-1 win on September 3 and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who started United's first four league matches, has joined a lengthy list of injury absentees.

That means another defensive reshuffle in front of new goalkeeper Andre Onana and Bayern will have been encouraged by the way Brighton tore apart their hosts at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Bayern lost 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City in last season's Champions League quarter-finals, shortly after Thomas Tuchel had replaced Julian Nagelsmann as manager.

However, the German champions had won their previous eight games in the competition, beating Barcelona, Inter and Paris St-Germain at home and away, and they are rightly rated the biggest threats to City this term.

Tuchel needed a final-day collapse from Borussia Dortmund to seal Bayern's 11th straight Bundesliga title in 2022-23 but they look a stronger unit after the summer arrivals of Kane and Napoli centre-back Min-Jae Kim.

The England striker has scored four goals in his first four league appearances for Bayern while Leroy Sane has also made a fine start to the campaign and brilliant young attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is fit again.

United were woeful in high-profile away league games last season, losing 6-3 at Manchester City and 7-0 at Liverpool, and the tally of eight goals conceded against Spurs, Arsenal and Brighton this term suggests they could be set for a heavy defeat on matchday one.

Bayern Munich form

Bayern Munich recovered from a 3-0 humbling at the hands of RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup to win their first three Bundesliga games, but their winning start to the league season came to an end on Friday as they were head 2-2 at home by Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester United form

Manchester United have made an ordinary start to the season. The Red Devils have beaten Wolves and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, but they were beaten 2-0 at Tottenham inbetween and have lost their last two Premier League games 3-1 at Arsenal and most recently at home to Brighton.

Bayern Munich v Manchester United team news

Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman faces a fitness test. Raphael Guerreiro and Tarek Buchmann are injured along with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is still recovering from a broken leg sustained last December.

Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Tom Heaton and Kobbie Mainoo on the sidelines. Summer signing Sofyan Amrabat are doubts while wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony will not be involved.

Bayern Munich v Manchester United teams

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Min-Jae Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Subs: Laimer, Muller, De Ligt, Tel, Sarr, Choupo-Moting, Coman

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Eriksen, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: McTominay, Pellistri, Mejbri, Martial, Maguire, Evans

Inside info

Bayern Munich

Star man Harry Kane

Goal threat Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Dayot Upamecano

Assist ace Alphonso Davies

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Goal threat Marcus Rashford

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Rasmus Hojlund

Bayern Munich v Manchester United Key stat

Manchester United have lost eight of their last 13 matches away from Old Trafford in all competitions

Bayern Munich v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

All five of Bayern Munich's matches this season featured over 2.5 goals while Manchester United have scored five goals and conceded eight in their last three Premier League games.

Leon Goretzka to have over 1.5 shots

The Bayern midfielder, who scored twice in the Champions League last season, has had three, three, five and two shots in his first four Bundesliga appearances of 2023-24.

Diogo Dalot to be shown a card

Dalot is likely to switch to right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka injured and he could have a tough night against marauding Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies and pacy winger Serge Gnabry.

Price guide 8-1

Make the most of your Champions League betting offer: Bayern Munich v Manchester United Tips

Sky Bet are giving away 40/1 odds on a shot on target in the Bayern Munich v Manchester United match in Wednesday night’s Champions League 2023. But if you were planning on looking at some other markets, here are a couple of betting tips for the match that you may want to consider:

Odds are subject to change

Grab a Sky Bet Champions League bet on Bayern Munich v Manchester United

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering a 40/1 odds on a shot on target for Wednesday night’s Champions League game.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to place a bet on Bayern Munich v Manchester United, during the Champions League 2023 on Saturday night. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit using a card & place a bet on a shot on target at 40/1 odds on the Bayern v Manchester United Champions League game on 20/09 If your bet wins, you’ll be payed out at 40/1 odds

Sky Bet Champions League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Champions League 2023 betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.