Bayern Munich v Manchester City predictions and odds: Citizens set to extend advantage

Bayern Munich v Manchester City team news

Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has returned to the squad after serving a club suspension and Eric Choupo-Moting is back in full training. Manuel Neuer (leg) and Lucas Hernandez (knee) miss out.

Manchester City

Phil Foden (appendix) is back in training and there are no other absentees for City.

Bayern Munich v Manchester City predictions

Bayern Munich had an absolute nightmare on and off the pitch when losing 3-0 away to Manchester City in last Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg and there is little hope of redemption when the Bavarians take on the Premier League champions at the Allianz Arena.

Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane hit the headlines after their reported post-match bust-up at the Etihad Stadium but there was a lack of fighting spirit when it mattered for the Bundesliga side, who competed well until a crucial seven-minute spell in the second half when goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland widened City's advantage from one goal to three.

Pep Guardiola was quick to point out what a demanding night it had been for City and he remains wary of the potential pitfalls if his team are not 100 per cent focused in Germany.

However, Guardiola's charges are even more dangerous when afforded space to exploit so the scenario of having to overturn a three-goal deficit is not a pretty one for Bayern to contemplate.

Thomas Tuchel will want to avoid his side going out with a whimper but there are huge risks attached to playing an open style of football against a side with City's killer instinct.

Bayern have shown themselves to be effective when leading from the front. Prior to their trip to Manchester they had scored the first goal and gone on to win eight consecutive Champions League games.

However, they are generally less effective when required to chase and have been conceding far too many goals.

The Bavarians have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games and their vulnerability was on show at the weekend when their title hopes were damaged by a 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim.

Tuchel's side remain two points above second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who were held to a 3-3 draw at Stuttgart, but there are clear signs of regression from a team who have already dropped 25 Bundesliga points (the same as they did in the whole of last season).

Bayern's decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann might not have been solely down to footballing reasons but there have been too many instances of the club falling below the sky-high standards they have set themselves, and the frustrations were evident after time was called on their Etihad experience.

Tuchel will still believe there is a chance of qualifying from the tie and has not ruled out calling on Mane, who was dropped from the weekend squad to face Hoffenheim.

Scoring the first goal looks an absolute must if the mountain is to be scaled, but City have broken the deadlock in seven consecutive away games and if they can keep that run going they will be well on course for the final four.

Key stat

Manchester City have won their last ten matches in all competitions.

Probable teams

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Gnabry.

Subs: Sarr, Mane, Muller, Choupo-Moting, Mazraoui, Gravenberch, Stanisic, Cancelo, Ulreich, Blind.

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Alvarez, Phillips, Laporte, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Foden.

Inside info

Bayern Munich

Penalty taker Serge Gnabry

Assist ace Jamal Musiala

Set-piece aerial threat Matthijs de Ligt

Card magnet Dayot Upamecano

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Card magnet Rodri

