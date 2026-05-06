Bayern Munich vs PSG predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Bayern Munich vs PSG kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, May 6

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Allianz Arena, Munich

Competition Champions League

TV TNT Sports & HBO Max

Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie and holders PSG take a 5-4 lead to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions last month but they will be wary of a PSG side who have knocked out Chelsea and Liverpool in the last two rounds.

Bayern Munich vs PSG betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Under 2.5 Bayern Munich goals

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Vitinha to have two or more shots

2-1 general

Longshot

Michael Olise to be shown a card

5-1 Hills

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain preview

Luis Enrique described his Paris Saint-Germain side's 5-4 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich as "the best match I have ever been involved in as a coach".

The good news is that we are only at the halfway point of this footballing feast and bookmakers are struggling to pick a favourite to qualify from the tie.

A scrappy 0-0 draw at the Allianz Arena would do nicely for holders PSG, of course, although the goalless stalemate is as big as 45-1 with Paddy Power.

Enrique's men raced into a 5-2 lead inside an hour at Parc des Princes before goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz dragged Bayern back into the tie.

Vincent Kompany's hosts wrapped up the Bundesliga title last month so punters should not be concerned about their last two domestic results - a 4-3 win at Mainz, who blew a 3-0 lead, and a 3-3 draw at home to bottom club Heidenheim.

But Bayern look short enough in the 90-minutes market against PSG and backing under 2.5 home goals is a tempting bet.

The German champions were heading for extra-time in their quarter-final second leg at home to Real Madrid before Eduardo Camavinga was sent off in the 86th minute and Luis Diaz and Michael Olise scored late goals.

Bayern had been hot favourites to progress after winning 2-1 in Madrid but they conceded three first-half goals to set up a tense denouement at the Allianz Arena.

Overturning a one-goal deficit against PSG is a far tougher assignment, especially as the Parisian powerhouses have won their last five away matches without conceding a goal.

That run includes second-leg victories at Chelsea, where they won 3-0, and Liverpool, where they stood firm under pressure and Ousmane Dembele's late brace sealed a 4-0 aggregate win.

PSG also won to nil at Liverpool and Arsenal last season before thrashing Inter 5-0 in the final. The nine goals in Paris came from just 13 shots on target and the holders can ensure that the return leg is less chaotic.

Vitinha should get shooting opportunities in second leg

PSG are missing influential right-back Achraf Hakimi due to injury but Enrique can unleash his first-choice midfield unit of Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Vitinha.

Neves scored in both Champions League meetings with Bayern this term and Vitinha, who has fired 13 shots in his last four European away games, looks a nice price to have at least two attempts at goal.

Bayern star Olise looks value in cards market

Olise, who came off the bench to score Bayern's 99th-minute equaliser against Heidenheim on Saturday, may be underrated in the bookings market.

The brilliant winger, cautioned in three of his last five Bundesliga outings, has picked up three yellow cards in this season's Champions League.

Key stats for Bayern Munich vs PSG

♦ Bayern Munich have conceded 16 goals in their last six matches

♦ Michael Olise has scored in five of his last six appearances

♦ There were over 3.5 goals in each of Bayern's last seven home games

♦ Paris Saint-Germain have scored 22 goals in seven Champions League knockout ties this season

♦ PSG have won their last five away fixtures to nil

Bayern Munich vs PSG betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on tonight's Champions League semi-final and get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in the second leg between Bayern and PSG. Here are the latest odds:

90 minutes Odds Bayern Munich 4-7 Paris Saint-Germain 16-5 Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bayern Munich vs PSG team news and predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry and Raphael Guerreiro remain sidelined but youngster Lennart Karl could return.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Subs: Davies, Min-Jae Kim, Ito, Goretzka, Jackson, Karl, Pavic

Paris Saint-Germain

Right-back Achraf Hakimi is injured but Fabian Ruiz should be fit to start in midfield.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Barcola, Ramos, Hernandez, Mayulu, Zabarnyi, Mbaye, Kang-In Lee

Read more:

Bayern Munich vs PSG Bet Builder: James Milton has an 8-1 treble for Wednesday's Champions League clash

Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has a 20-23 selection from the Champions League

FAQs

When is Bayern Munich vs PSG in the Champions League?

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain takes place on Wednesday, May 6 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Bayern Munich vs PSG being played?

The venue for the game is the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where can I watch Bayern Munich vs PSG?

TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Bayern Munich vs PSG?

Bayern Munich are 4-7 to win, PSG are a 16-5 chance and the draw is 4-1 with Paddy Power.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.