Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, May 6

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Allianz Arena, Munich

Competition Champions League

TV TNT Sports & HBO Max

Bayern Munich meet Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday and a fascinating contest is expected in Munich.

Holders PSG won an astonishing first leg 5-4 but Bayern, who trailed 5-2 after 58 minutes in Paris, are odds-on to win the return fixture.

James Milton has picked out three selections for Wednesday's second leg at the Allianz Arena and his Bet Builder pays out at 8-1.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain bet builder tips

Paris Saint-Germain +2 on handicap

Ousmane Dembele to score at any time

Jonathan Tah to be shown a card

Pays 8-1 with BoyleSports

European champions should be competitive in Munich

Paris Saint-Germain's 5-4 first-leg victory was a sensational spectacle but coach Luis Enrique will surely demand a more controlled performance from the holders in Munich.

Few opponents have managed to contain Bayern Munich forwards Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz this season but PSG should create plenty of chances at the other end.

Real Madrid scored three first-half goals at the Allianz Arena in the quarter-final second leg and PSG +2 on the handicap looks a solid Bet Builder selection.

It will be a winner if the visitors win, draw or lose by one goal. The European champions thrashed Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 and beat Liverpool 2-0 at home and away in the quarter-finals so they are unlikely to roll over against Bayern.

Back PSG star Dembele to follow up first-leg heroics

Just as he did in 2024-25, Ousmane Dembele is finishing the season in sizzling form and the France forward is worth backing to score in Munich.

PSG can be devastating on the counter-attack and Dembele has struck four times in his last two Champions League matches, away to Liverpool and at home to Bayern.

He was rested for Saturday's Ligue 1 draw with Lorient but had five shots – two more than any other player on the pitch – in the semi-final first-leg victory.

Dembele's 16 Ligue 1 and Champions League goals this term came at a rate of one every 100 minutes and the PSG penalty taker poses a massive threat to a leaky Bayern defence.

Bayern defender Tah set for a testing night

Bayern centre-back Jonathan Tah has been booked in five of his last seven Bundesliga starts, including Saturday's 3-3 draw at home to bottom club Heidenheim.

The Germany international faces a far higher calibre of forward on Wednesday night, when he may well pick up a third yellow card of the Champions League campaign.

Tah does not always time his tackles to perfection and he averages 1.2 fouls per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga and 1.7 in Europe this season.

Now read:

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has a 20-23 selection from the Champions League

Bayern Munich vs PSG: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.