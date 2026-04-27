Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Champions League predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal date, start time & TV info

Date Wednesday, April 29

Starts 8pm

Venue Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Competition Champions League

TV TNT Sports 1

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

Atleti beat Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to reach the last four of this competition for the first time since 2016-17, while Arsenal are into the semi-finals for the second straight season and are yet to lose in this season's Champions League.

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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

2pts 11-5 bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral

Best Player Bet

​Antoine Griezmann to score or assist

15-8 bet365

Longshot

Correct score 1-1

5-1 general

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal preview

A fascinating duel awaits at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night as Atletico Madrid take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Atleti are no longer the reactive rabble of Diego Simeone's early reign and only Bayern Munich and PSG (both 38), who meet in the other semi, have scored more goals in this season's competition than their 34.

With the La Liga title long gone but Champions League qualification looking a formality for some time now, Simeone has doubled down on the cup competitions.

A penalty shootout defeat to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final means the European Cup is the only piece of silverware left on the table, and Atletico prepared for their last-four tie by outlasting Athletic Bilbao 3-2 on Saturday.

That result ended a run of four without a victory since beating Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou in the quarter-finals of this competition.

Into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, Atleti's path to next month's final is blocked by the only side yet to lose a match among Europe's elite this term.

Arsenal have won ten and drawn two of their 12 European fixtures this term and they thumped Simeone's side 4-0 at the Emirates in the league phase.

Things have not been as convincing for the Gunners since, though. A narrow 1-0 aggregate win over Sporting in the last eight added to the anxiety that has accompanied the Gunners in recent months, and nerby results and performances have accelerated the negativity beginning to build in north London.

Zoom out, though, and you soon remember they are in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the second straight season and top of the Premier League again following Saturday's 1-0 win over Newcastle, albeit having played one game more than Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been less proactive in recent matches and Atleti might be best served ceding possession before attempting to fly forward on the counter.

It promises to be an intriguing watch and it wouldn't be a surprise if the contrasting styles cancelled each other out.

Griezmann aiming to go out with a bang

It will be an emotional evening for Atletico fans as club legend Antoine Griezmann makes his final home appearance in the Champions League before joining MLS outfit Orlando City.

The France international has scored twice and provided five assists in this season's Champions League and also scored in Atleti's weekend win over Bilbao.

Recent records point to low-scoring tie

Given the stakes at play, it would be entirely understandable if chances were few and far between in Wednesday's first leg.

Arsenal haven't scored more than once in their last seven matches while Atletico had netted only a single goal in three straight home games before Saturday's win over Athletic.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Bet Builder

Julian Alvarez over 1.5 shots

Koke to be booked

Martin Zubimendi to commit a foul

Pays 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

♦ Atletico Madrid have never lost a home knockout tie against English opposition

♦ Arsenal are the only unbeaten side in this season's Champions League (W10 D2)

♦ Arsenal have failed to score more than one goal in their last seven fixtures

♦ Antoine Griezmann has netted two goals and provided five assists in this season's Champions League

♦ These clubs have played more games than any other teams without winning becoming European champions – Arsenal 223, Atletico 190

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal team news and predicted line-ups



Atletico Madrid

Pablo Barrios has been ruled out with a hamstring injury so Marcos Llorente is likely to step into midfield and Nahuel Molina replace him at right-back. Jose Gimenez, David Hancko and Ademola Lookman are doubts but Julian Alvarez is expected to be fit.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Alex Baena; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Subs: Lenglet, Cardoso, Seidu, Vargas, Gonzalez, Lookman, Sorloth.

Arsenal

Eberechi Eze is likely to feature despite being withdrawn against Newcastle. However, Kai Havertz is a major doubt.

Predicted line-up: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Hincapie; Rice, Odegaard, Zubimendi; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Subs: Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, Madueke, Eze, Trossard, Dowman, Jesus.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in the Champions League. Here are the latest odds for Wednesday's match.

Market Odds Atletico Madrid 9-5 Arsenal 13-8 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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FAQs for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

When is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in the Champions League?

The Champions League semi-final first leg kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 29.

Where is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal being played?

Aleti host Arsenal at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Where can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal?

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

What is the match betting for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal?

Atletico are 9-5 to secure a first-leg win and Arsenal 13-8. The draw is an 11-5 chance with bet365.

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