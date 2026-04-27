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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, April 29

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Competition Champions League

TV TNT Sports 1

Arsenal's quest for a trophy takes them to the Spanish capital on Wednesday night as the Gunners take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Jack Ogalbe has picked out three selections for Wednesday's first leg at the Metropolitano Stadium and his Bet Builder pays out at 5-1.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal bet builder tips

Julian Alvarez over 1.5 shots

Koke to be booked

Martin Zubimendi to commit a foul

Pays 5-1 with bet365

Alvarez not afraid of trying his luck

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez was named on the bench for Saturday's 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao and was left there by Diego Simeone.

Reports in Spain say he is carrying a slight knock but Simeone was wrapping him in cotton wool for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Alvarez has scored nine times in this season's competition, including the opener in Atletico's 2-0 quarter-final first-leg win over Barcelona.

The Argentinian isn't afraid to try his luck, registering 41 attempts at goal in 13 Champions League outings this season at an average of 3.15 per game.

Expect the 26-year-old to be to the fore again and surpassing a total shots line of 1.5 is eminently attainable for the World Cup winner.

Koke and Zubimendi ready for a midfield battle

Koke's resurgence as a key player has been a fascinating subplot of Atletico's season.

The 34-year-old was a key member of Simeone's early reign and has remained a faithful lieutenant as other midfielders have come and gone over the last decade.

The Spaniard remains as tenacious as ever but has, perhaps surprisingly, picked up only one yellow card in this season's Champions League, in Atletico's first-leg win at Camp Nou in the quarters.

The midfield battle looks set to be hotly contested on Wednesday and Koke could pick up another caution.

Martin Zubimendi's first season at Arsenal has followed a similar pattern to that of the team's, a bright start but now showing signs of fatigue.

The Spanish midfielder has committed a team-high 17 fouls in his ten Champions League games, receiving four yellow cards.

One of those bookings was issued during October's 4-0 league-phase win over Atleti and given he will be in the thick of things against Koke and company, Zubimendi is an obvious pick to commit at least one foul at the Metropolitano.

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