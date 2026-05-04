Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, May 5

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition Champions League

TV Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal fell at the semi-final stage of last season's Champions League to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, but they will have high hopes of overcoming that hurdle against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

The Gunners are bidding to make their first Champions League final in 20 years and last Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Atletico in the Spanish capital has them in a commanding position.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone attempts to guide the La Liga visitors to a third Champions League final, having done so in 2014 and 2016.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Julian Alvarez to have three or more shots

13-8 bet365



Longshot

Matteo Ruggeri to receive the first card

10-1 bet365

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid preview

Arsenal’s season threatened to spiral out of control after their EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester City in March but the Gunners can show that they have overcome the wobble by sealing a place in their first Champions League final for 20 years.

Those Wembley woes triggered a shock FA Cup exit to Championship side Southampton and they have since let Manchester City back into the Premier League title race.

However, back-to-back wins to nil over Newcastle and Fulham in the league suggest that Arsenal have regained the composure that went missing and last Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid should have them in pole position for this Champion League semi-final tie.

Barring a frantic 20-minute period in the second half during which Atletico equalised from a Julian Alvarez penalty, Arsenal were controlling matters as Declan Rice dropped back a little deeper.

Bukayo Saka enjoyed a goal and an assist in the first half of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Fulham before he was substituted and his return should cause more problems for Atletico, who were brushed aside 4-0 at the Emirates in the league phase of the competition in October.

Diego Simeone was able to make 11 changes for Saturday’s 2-0 success at Valencia and the signs surrounding the well-being of Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth all seem positive.

However, Los Rojiblancos are less intimidating away from Madrid and they have lost five of their last seven games on the road. Not only have Simeone’s side been blown away at Arsenal in this season’s Champions League, but they’ve also been beaten 3-2 on trips to Liverpool and Tottenham.

That means that Atletico have suffered defeat in six of their last seven trips to English sides in the Champions League and Arsenal, who are unbeaten in Europe this term with ten wins in 13 outings, should be fancied to get the job done.

However, whether Mikel Arteta’s men can completely nullify Atletico’s threat remains to be seen. The La Liga side have seen both teams score in 13 of their 15 Champions League matches.

Much like Arsenal now, Atletico were once criticized for being overly defensive under Simeone but his tactics have evolved to a more proactive and attacking style, which has helped contribute to a number of high-scoring fixtures.

One goal would open things up as the trailing team chase the tie but Arsenal are expected to be the team celebrating having booked their ticket to the final in Budapest.

Atletico relying on Alvarez to shine

Alvarez was forced off injured late on in the opening leg but he had already inflicted plenty of damage, scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot and forcing six shots at Arsenal’s goal.

The Argentina international is expected to be fully fit according to Simeone’s reports and a return of ten goals and four assists in 14 Champions League appearances this term shows the danger that he possesses.

Alvarez broke Lionel Messi's record to become the fastest South American player to reach 25 Champions League goals with that equaliser, reaching that milestone in just 41 appearances, and he has racked up 48 efforts in Europe this season, making him key to Atletico’s chances of making the final.

Saka could rile up Ruggeri

Saka looked extremely sharp in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Fulham, scoring and assisting before being substituted at half-time, and his injury layoff means he could be Arsenal’s freshest player in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Saka’s direct dribbling makes him a master at drawing fouls and that may spell trouble for Atletico left-back Matteo Ruggeri, who has committed 13 fouls in this season’s Champions League, resulting in yellow cards on away trips to PSV and Tottenham.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer

Matteo Ruggeri to be shown a card

Pays out at 17-2 with BoyleSports

Click here for Bet Builder analysis for today's Champions League showdown

Key stats for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

♦ Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight games against Spanish sides in the Champions League

♦ The Gunners have lost only two of their last 23 Champions League fixtures

♦ Atletico Madrid have lost six of their last seven away games to English sides in the Champions League

♦ Atletico have lost five of their last seven outings on the road

♦ Both teams have scored in 13 of Atletico's 15 Champions League fixtures this season

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Arsenal 8-13 Atletico Madrid 9-2 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid team news and predicted line-ups

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz missed training on Monday morning which suggests they will miss out alongside Jurrien Timber. Mikel Merino is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres.

Subs: Trossard, Madueke, Mosquera, Calafiori, Jesus, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Dowman.

Atletico Madrid

Top scorer Julian Alvarez is in the squad and expected to start despite limping off in last week’s first leg, while Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth have also made the trip to London. Jose Gimenez, Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez are out.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann.

Subs: Le Normand, Molina, Baena, Almada, Lenglet, Sorlorth, Vargas, Mendoza.

Read more:

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 5: Back our acca at 13-1

16-1, 60-1, 6-1, 11-1 and 100-30! Red-hot Steve Palmer bags his fifth winner in three weeks – Sign up to Racing Post+ to access all his 2026 tips

FAQs

When is Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League?

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid takes place on Tuesday, May 5 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid being played?

The venue for the game is the Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid ?

Amazon Prime Video is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid ?

Arsenal are 8-13 to win, Atletico Madrid are a 9-2 chance and the draw is 3-1 with bet365.

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