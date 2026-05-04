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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, May 5

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition Champions League

TV Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal have their Premier League title chase back on track with successive wins over Newcastle and Fulham and they will be hoping to seal their spot in the Champions League final at Atletico Madrid's expense.

A 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium should have Arsenal in the driving seat of this last-four rumble, but Atletico have been scoring freely this season and will hope to spoil the celebrations in north London.

Aaron Ashley has picked out three selections for Tuesday's second leg at the Emirates Stadium and his Bet Builder pays out at 17-2.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal bet builder tips

Both teams to score

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer



Matteo Ruggeri to be shown a card

Pays 17-2 with BoyleSports

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Goals could flow in lively London affair

Arsenal are renowned for their defensive stability but Atletico's vulnerability at the back means they need to go on the front foot to have a chance of progressing and that could lead to an open affair at the Emirates.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone used to be the manager who relied on defensive solidity but his reputation has shifted over the past few seasons and his team are now far more effective in the final third.

A 1-1 first-leg draw in Madrid means that both teams have scored in 13 of Atletico's 15 Champions League fixtures, which includes 3-2 defeats at Liverpool and Tottenham, and they have had 29 shots across this season's two meetings with Arsenal in Europe.

In-form Gyokeres hoping to have another impact

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Arsenal from the penalty spot in last week's draw in Madrid, while when the Gunners routed Atletico 4-0 at the Emirates in the league phase in October he scored twice in three second-half minutes.

The Swedish international has had his fair share of highs and lows for Arsenal this season but his confidence will have been lifted by a first-half brace in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham and he has nine goals in his last ten appearances for club and country.

Refreshed Saka can exploit Ruggeri

Arteta has eased Bukayo Saka back from injury in a bid to see him thrive at a critical stage of the season and his return to form could be bad news for Atletico left-back Matteo Ruggeri, who may have to resort to a few fouls to stop him.

Saka played only 23 minutes from the bench in the first leg but he started Saturday's showdown with Fulham, scoring and assisting in the opening half before being substituted in order to protect him.

When operating at the peak of his powers, the pace and directness of Saka can cause problems for any full-back in the world and he is regularly brought down. Ruggeri has seven bookings this season and the stakes may lead to another.

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Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 5: Back our acca at 13-1

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