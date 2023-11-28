Arsenal v Lens Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips: Gunners can seal berth in knockout stage

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Arsenal v Lens match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Arsenal v Lens

You can watch Arsenal v Lens in the Champions League on November 29, live on TNT Sports 2 at 8pm on Wednesday.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 23-20 Coral

You can bet on Arsenal v Lens here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Arsenal v Lens odds

Arsenal 1-3

Lens 9-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Lens team news

Arsenal

Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber are sidelined but David Raya could return after being ineligible to face Brentford on Saturday. Fabio Vieira rejoins the squad before resuming his domestic ban at the weekend.

Lens

Lens will be without suspended winger Morgan Guilavogui and injured pair Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez. Defender Kevin Danso is available but left back Deiver Machado is a doubt.

Arsenal v Lens predictions

Arsenal took over at the top of the Premier League after Saturday's 1-0 victory at Brentford and they can seal first place in Champions League Group B by beating Lens at the Emirates.

The Gunners have won three of four group-stage matches and need only to avoid defeat to ensure a return to the knockout round for the first time since 2017.

There have been three previous Champions League meetings between the clubs with Lens registering two wins and a draw.

The French side came from behind to defeat Arsenal 2-1 in this season's reverse fixture and arrive in north London in a confident mood, having gone nine games unbeaten in Ligue 1.

However, Franck Haise's side are third in Group B and will be eliminated if they lose to Arsenal and second-placed PSV Eindhoven are victorious at home to Sevilla.

Lens's matchday two success over Arsenal was well deserved although the key moment of the contest came in the 34th minute when Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury.

Arsenal had gone into the match without Gabriel Martinelli and the loss of Saka meant they had to complete almost two-thirds of the game without their outstanding wide attackers.

Martinelli and Saka will be involved from the outset on matchday five and their pace and quality is sure to put Lens's backline under far greater stress than in their previous encounter.

Lens are a well organised side and have not conceded more than one goal since a 3-0 loss at Monaco early in September.

Their mindset against Arsenal will be to stay in the game for as long as possible and look to cause problems on the counter by utilising the pace of fleet-footed striker Elye Wahi.

Arsenal need to keep a close eye on Wahi, who has scored in two of his last three Champions League appearances, but they are yet to concede a home goal in the competition and will fancy their chances of another clean sheet.

The Gunners have reached the Premier League summit despite failing to replicate the slick football seen from them for large parts of last season.

The Londoners average 14.5 shots per Premier League game, the sixth-highest total in the division, but they have the best defensive record having conceded just ten goals.

Performances will probably have to improve if Arsenal are to challenge for the biggest prizes, but the short-term focus is on grinding out results and they can do just that against Lens.

Key stat

Eight of Arsenal’s last ten wins have been accompanied by a clean sheet

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, White, Nketiah, Kiwior, Vieira, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Havertz.

Lens (3-4-3): Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, El Aynaoui, Frankowski; Sotoca, Wahi, Thomasson.

Subs: Fulgini, Machado, Mendy, Haidara, Maouassa, Khusanov, Pouilly, Pandor, Diouf.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Lens

Star man Florian Sotoca

Top scorer Elye Wahi

Penalty taker Florian Sotoca

Card magnet Facundo Medina

Assist ace Przemysław Frankowski

Set-piece aerial threat Kevin Danso

Arsenal v Lens b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win 2-0

Arsenal were comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Sevilla on matchday four and they could prevail by the same scoreline against Lens.

Bukayo Saka to score or assist

Saka has made five Champions League goal contributions (two goals and three assists) and can make his mark again this week.

Facundo Medina to be carded

The Argentinian defender collected cautions on matchdays one and four and looks likely to see another yellow card at the Emirates.

Price guide 35-1

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier Le ague free bet on Arsenal v Lens

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Arsenal v Lens fixture.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Arsenal v Lens for the Champions League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Champions League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Champions League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.