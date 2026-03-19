2025-26 Champions League winner odds and quarter-final draw: Arsenal favourites for European crown

The draw for the 2025-26 Champions League quarter-finals is set with eight teams – including Arsenal and Liverpool – left in the hunt for European football's biggest prize.

Attention will now turn to the final international break prior to the World Cup, before Champions League action resumes next month.

Below, we chart each team's path to the final and their odds to win the Champions League.

Arsenal – 9-4

After a flawless league-phase campaign, Arsenal have emerged as Champions League favourites and Mikel Arteta's men are now just 9-4 to win the competition for the first time following their 3-1 aggregate round-of-16 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners had work to do following a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Germany, but a sublime finish from Eberechi Eze and a second from Declan Rice sealed a 2-0 win at the Emirates on Tuesday evening, keeping Arsenal in the hunt for all major trophies.

The north London outfit hold a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League and will face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday in an attempt to secure their first piece of silverware. Bet365 make them 14-1 to win the quadruple.

Next up for Arsenal in Europe is a quarter-final clash with Portuguese outfit Sporting, who they hammered 5-1 in last season's league phase. It's just 1-6 that Arsenal advance to the semi-finals, while Sporting are 4-1 to pull off a significant upset over the two legs.

Bayern Munich – 10-3

Only Arsenal are shorter in the outright betting than six-time European champions Bayern Munich, who progressed thanks to a thumping 10-2 aggregate last-16 win over Atalanta.

The Bavarian giants are in the top half of the draw, meaning that they can't meet Arsenal until the final, and given their dominant position at the top of the Bundesliga, will be able to throw everything at this competition.

However, Bayern have made a habit of coming up short in the Champions League recently and, at 2-5, look a little short to progress past quarter-final rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona – 9-2

Barcelona demolished Newcastle at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening, running out 8-3 aggregate winners following a 7-2 second-leg win, and the level of firepower they should will undoubtedly worry their Champions League rivals.

The Catalans defeated Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League final in Paris and, twenty years later, look on course to meet the Gunners at the semi-final stage.

Their quarter-final opponents, fellow Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid, have beaten them over two legs already in the Copa del Rey this season, but Barcelona possess firepower in abundance and will hope their attacking prowess can continue to cover for their defensive shortcomings.

Paris Saint-Germain – 5-1

Like Barcelona, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain dominated English opposition in the round of 16, hammering Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate to tee up a quarter-final clash with Liverpool, for which they are 4-5 to advance.

The Parisians came through the knockout playoff round after an underwhelming league campaign, but they didn't really hit their straps until the competition got to the business end 12 months ago. If they can find the form of last season, they are a threat to anyone.

Real Madrid – 7-1

History tells us that 7-1 about Real Madrid is an excellent price, and the 15-time European champions have already upset the odds by knocking out Manchester City in the last 16, so it would be wrong to write them off.

However, Alvaro Arbeloa's team face a brutal run to the final including a quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich and a semi-final tie against either PSG or Liverpool, while they can't afford to rest players in La Liga either given they are trailing Barcelona by four points.

Los Blancos sacked Xabi Alonso in January and have not had a particularly convincing campaign on all fronts, coming through the playoff round to reach this stage. They are 7-4 to progress at Bayern's expense.

Liverpool – 9-1

Liverpool are the outsiders of the four teams in the top half of the draw and, like Real Madrid, have had an up-and-down season in which Arne Slot's position as manager has come under heavy scrutiny.

While their Premier League title defence has been shambolic, Liverpool have tended to come alive in the Champions League, although they had to rely on another charged Anfield night to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Galatasaray.

The Reds are 19-20 to beat Paris Saint-Germain over two legs but, on the balance of what we've seen from them this term, that looks something of a tall order.

Atletico Madrid – 20-1

Atletico Madrid have bloodied a few noses in the Champions League in the Diego Simeone era without ever winning the competition, and a valiant loss to Barcelona appears to be on the cards. The men from the capital are 2-1 outsiders to advance from that tie.

Barca are 13 points better off in La Liga, but a 7-5 aggregate win over Tottenham, coupled with their Copa del Rey victory over the Catalans, will serve as a confidence boost for Atleti's players.

Sporting – 50-1

After a 3-0 first-leg defeat to Norwegian surprise packagers Bodo/Glimt, Sporting were staring down the barrel of a European exit before their last-16 second leg in Lisbon.

However, a 5-0 win in the Portuguese capital capped a remarkable turnaround for Rui Borges's team, and they have been rewarded with a quarter-final tie against Arsenal.

Champions League outright betting odds

Here are the latest odds to win the 2025-26 Champions League:

Winner Odds Arsenal 9-4 Bayern Munich 10-3 Barcelona 9-2 Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 Real Madrid 7-1 Liverpool 9-1 Atletico Madrid 20-1 Sporting 50-1

Bet365 odds. Correct at 9am on Thursday, March 19.

2025-26 Champions League schedule

The league phase began on Tuesday, September 16 and concluded on Wednesday, January 28. The knockout rounds started on February 17, with the last 16 getting underway on March 10. The quarter-finals start from April 7.

Find the full 2025-26 Champions League schedule below:

Dates Schedule September 16-17 Matchday 1 September 30-October 1 Matchday 2 October 21-22 Matchday 3 November 4-5 Matchday 4 November 25-26 Matchday 5 December 9-10 Matchday 6 January 20-21 Matchday 7 January 28 Matchday 8 February 17-18, February 24-25 Knockout phase playoff round March 10-11, March 17-18 Round of 16 April 7-8, April 14-15 Quarter-finals April 28-29, May 5-6 Semi-finals May 30 Final

Commas between dates indicate first and second legs.

Champions League FAQs

When do the 2025-26 Champions League knockout rounds start?

The league phase began on Tuesday, September 16 and concluded on Wednesday, January 28.

The knockout rounds started on February 17, and the quarter-finals will take place from April 7-15.

When and where is the Champions League final?

The final will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30.

Where can I watch the Champions League in the UK and Ireland?

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime share the rights to broadcast the Champions League in the UK.

Which English teams are left in the Champions League?

Six English teams started the Champions League campaign but only two, Arsenal and Liverpool, remain in contention at the quarter-final stage.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham all exited the competition with defeats in the round of 16.

Who are the favourites for the 2025-26 Champions League?

Arsenal lead the market at 9-4 as they attempt to win a first Champions League crown. Bayern Munich are 100-30 shots with Barcelona priced up 9-2 to claim a sixth European title.

Paris Saint-Germain are 5-1 to successfully defend the Champions League and Real Madrid are next in at 7-1 ahead of 9-1 shots Liverpool. Atletico Madrid are 20-1 chances with Sporting the outsiders of the field at 50-1.

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