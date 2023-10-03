Celtic v Lazio predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Parkhead clash could be a tight affair

Where to watch Celtic v Lazio

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

2pts Evs general

Celtic v Lazio odds

Celtic 19-10

Lazio 7-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Celtic v Lazio team news

Celtic

Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm are suspended following their red cards against Feyenoord. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liel Abada are out but goalkeeper Joe Hart is back from a ban.

Lazio

Alessio Romagnoli is expected to play in a mask after breaking his nose in a recent win against Torino.

Celtic v Lazio predictions

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stated his aim to be involved in European competition after Christmas but the Bhoys could have their work cut out if they fall to Lazio on Wednesday.

Rodgers' side lost their opener 2-0 at Feyenoord, where both Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm were sent off, and they need to revisit the days when a trip to Parkhead struck fear into many of Europe's elite.

Those days seems to have gone - they have not won any of their last five Champions League home matches, which includes qualifiers - but they face a team who are struggling to live up to their achievements of last year.

Lazio were Napoli's closest challengers in Serie A last season but the new campaign has not started well with just two wins from their opening seven league matches.

Cigarette-smoking former Chelsea gaffer Maurizio Sarri will also be concerned that they have scored just seven goals this term, which does not bode well for those heading to Glasgow in search of entertainment.

They needed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to pop up with an injury-time equaliser in their opening 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid and there is a good chance they will not create a host of chances.

Celtic needed two late goals to win at Motherwell on Saturday and there have also been times when they have not kicked into top gear on their own patch, such as in a goalless draw against St Johnstone.

It looks a difficult game to call given the ability both teams have displayed in their more recent champions League campaigns, so a tight, action-starved game could ensue, which makes under 2.5 goals at evens an attractive proposition.

Key stat

Celtic have not won any of their last ten Champions League matches

Probable teams

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma.

Subs: Yang, Oh, Ralston, Bernabei, Forrest, Hatate, Iwata

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj; Kamada, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Subs: Guendouzi, Rovella, Pedro, Isaksen, Pellegrini, Lazzari, Castellanos

Inside info

Celtic

Star man Kyogo Furuhashi

Top scorer Matt O'Riley

Penalty taker David Turnbull

Card magnet Liam Scales

Assist ace Kyogo Furuhashi

Set-piece aerial threat Nat Phillips

Lazio

Star man Ciro Immobile

Top scorer Ciro Immobile

Penalty taker Ciro Immobile

Card magnet Luis Alberto

Assist ace Felipe Anderson

Set-piece aerial threat Alessio Romagnoli

Celtic v Lazio b et builder predictions

Under 4.5 Lazio corners

Lazio have averaged 3.5 corners per game in Serie A this season and may be unable to penetrate wide areas enough to force more than four at Parkhead.

Alessio Romagnoli to be shown a card

The Lazio defender picked up his first yellow card of the season against Milan at the weekend but he had committed at least two fouls in each of his previous four games so had been skating on thin ice.

Lazio to receive most cards

Lazio have picked up twice as many bookings as Celtic in the league this year and even though this represents tougher than normal opposition for the Bhoys, the Italians could again be the bet to be shown more cards.

Price guide: 10-1

