Celtic v Lazio predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Parkhead clash could be a tight affair
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for *INSERT TEAM v INSERT TEAM* in the *INSERT COMPETITION* on *DAY*
Where to watch Celtic v Lazio
TNT Sports 3, 8pm
Best bet
Under 2.5 goals
2pts Evs general
Celtic v Lazio odds
Celtic 19-10
Lazio 7-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Celtic v Lazio team news
Celtic
Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm are suspended following their red cards against Feyenoord. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liel Abada are out but goalkeeper Joe Hart is back from a ban.
Lazio
Alessio Romagnoli is expected to play in a mask after breaking his nose in a recent win against Torino.
Celtic v Lazio predictions
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stated his aim to be involved in European competition after Christmas but the Bhoys could have their work cut out if they fall to Lazio on Wednesday.
Rodgers' side lost their opener 2-0 at Feyenoord, where both Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm were sent off, and they need to revisit the days when a trip to Parkhead struck fear into many of Europe's elite.
Those days seems to have gone - they have not won any of their last five Champions League home matches, which includes qualifiers - but they face a team who are struggling to live up to their achievements of last year.
Lazio were Napoli's closest challengers in Serie A last season but the new campaign has not started well with just two wins from their opening seven league matches.
Cigarette-smoking former Chelsea gaffer Maurizio Sarri will also be concerned that they have scored just seven goals this term, which does not bode well for those heading to Glasgow in search of entertainment.
They needed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to pop up with an injury-time equaliser in their opening 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid and there is a good chance they will not create a host of chances.
Celtic needed two late goals to win at Motherwell on Saturday and there have also been times when they have not kicked into top gear on their own patch, such as in a goalless draw against St Johnstone.
It looks a difficult game to call given the ability both teams have displayed in their more recent champions League campaigns, so a tight, action-starved game could ensue, which makes under 2.5 goals at evens an attractive proposition.
Key stat
Celtic have not won any of their last ten Champions League matches
Probable teams
Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma.
Subs: Yang, Oh, Ralston, Bernabei, Forrest, Hatate, Iwata
Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj; Kamada, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Subs: Guendouzi, Rovella, Pedro, Isaksen, Pellegrini, Lazzari, Castellanos
Inside info
Celtic
Star man Kyogo Furuhashi
Top scorer Matt O'Riley
Penalty taker David Turnbull
Card magnet Liam Scales
Assist ace Kyogo Furuhashi
Set-piece aerial threat Nat Phillips
Lazio
Star man Ciro Immobile
Top scorer Ciro Immobile
Penalty taker Ciro Immobile
Card magnet Luis Alberto
Assist ace Felipe Anderson
Set-piece aerial threat Alessio Romagnoli
Celtic v Lazio bet builder predictions
Under 4.5 Lazio corners
Lazio have averaged 3.5 corners per game in Serie A this season and may be unable to penetrate wide areas enough to force more than four at Parkhead.
Alessio Romagnoli to be shown a card
The Lazio defender picked up his first yellow card of the season against Milan at the weekend but he had committed at least two fouls in each of his previous four games so had been skating on thin ice.
Lazio to receive most cards
Lazio have picked up twice as many bookings as Celtic in the league this year and even though this represents tougher than normal opposition for the Bhoys, the Italians could again be the bet to be shown more cards.
Price guide: 10-1
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Rotherham v Bristol City predictions, betting odds and tips
- Leipzig v Man City predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Newcastle v PSG Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Sunderland v Watford predictions, betting odds and tips: Burstow can break the deadlock
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday October 3
- Rotherham v Bristol City predictions, betting odds and tips
- Leipzig v Man City predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Newcastle v PSG Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Sunderland v Watford predictions, betting odds and tips: Burstow can break the deadlock
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday October 3