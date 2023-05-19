Bournemouth v Manchester United predictions and odds: United can keep up in top-four chase
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bournemouth v Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Bournemouth v Manchester United
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Manchester United & under 3.5 goals
2pts 8-5 bet365
Bournemouth v Manchester United odds
Bournemouth 11-2
Manchester United 1-2
Draw 15-4
Bournemouth v Manchester United team news
Bournemouth
Antoine Semenyo has joined Hamed Traore, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas on the treatment table.
Manchester United
Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are back in training and could feature but Marcel Sabitzer is out with a knee problem.
Bournemouth v Manchester United predictions
Manchester United's indifferent away form has opened the door to the top four for red-hot Liverpool, but the Red Devils should get back to winning ways on the road when they head to Bournemouth.
Erik ten Hag's side have suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats at Brighton and West Ham and have not scored in four of their last six league away games, but the potential return of Marcus Rashford should provide added attacking impetus at the Vitality.
Many envisaged Bournemouth being relegated by now but the Cherries have survived with games to spare, which will have exceeded all of their expectations.
However, they failed to muster a shot on target in last week's 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace and three of their four recent victories came against fellow strugglers Southampton, Leeds and Leicester.
A late win at Tottenham was a bonus, but this clash should be a lot tougher, especially as United have such a big prize left to play for.
Aston Villa are the only team in the top half to have scored fewer goals than the Old Trafford outfit so while they should have enough to claim three points, it may not be a goal-filled showpiece.
Key stat
Manchester United have won six of their last seven Premier League games against Bournemouth.
Probable teams
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Smith; Lerma, Rothwell; Outtara, Billing, Christie; Solanke
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial
Inside info
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Jefferson Lerma
Card magnet Adam Smith
Manchester United
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof
Card magnet Casemiro
