Bournemouth v Manchester United predictions and odds: United can keep up in top-four chase

When to bet on Bournemouth v Manchester United

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Manchester United & under 3.5 goals

2pts 8-5 bet365

Bournemouth v Manchester United odds

Bournemouth 11-2

Manchester United 1-2

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth v Manchester United team news

Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo has joined Hamed Traore, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas on the treatment table.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are back in training and could feature but Marcel Sabitzer is out with a knee problem.

Bournemouth v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United's indifferent away form has opened the door to the top four for red-hot Liverpool, but the Red Devils should get back to winning ways on the road when they head to Bournemouth.

Erik ten Hag's side have suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats at Brighton and West Ham and have not scored in four of their last six league away games, but the potential return of Marcus Rashford should provide added attacking impetus at the Vitality.

Many envisaged Bournemouth being relegated by now but the Cherries have survived with games to spare, which will have exceeded all of their expectations.

However, they failed to muster a shot on target in last week's 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace and three of their four recent victories came against fellow strugglers Southampton, Leeds and Leicester.

A late win at Tottenham was a bonus, but this clash should be a lot tougher, especially as United have such a big prize left to play for.

Aston Villa are the only team in the top half to have scored fewer goals than the Old Trafford outfit so while they should have enough to claim three points, it may not be a goal-filled showpiece.

Key stat

Manchester United have won six of their last seven Premier League games against Bournemouth.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Smith; Lerma, Rothwell; Outtara, Billing, Christie; Solanke

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial

Inside info

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Jefferson Lerma

Card magnet Adam Smith

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof

Card magnet Casemiro

