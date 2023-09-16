Bournemouth v Chelsea predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Fireworks expected on the south coast

Where to watch Bournemouth v Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm

Bournemouth v Chelsea team news

Bournemouth

Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, and Emiliano Marcondes are injured, but Dango Ouattara should be available after shaking off an ankle injury. Luis Sinisterra has yet to make his debut for the Cherries and should be an option off the bench, while Tyler Adams is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

Chelsea

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is without injured pair Christoper Nkunku and Romeo Lavia while Marcus Bettinelli, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka are long-term absentees. Reece James, Trevoh Chalabah and Benoit Badiashile are hoping to return in the coming weeks, but Sunday's game comes too soon.

Bournemouth v Chelsea predictions

Bournemouth go in search of their first Premier League win of the season when they host Chelsea on the south coast on Sunday.

The Cherries wielded the axe in the summer, replacing Gary O'Neil with Andoni Iraola, and while the former Rayo Vallecano coach arrived with a big reputation, he has yet to guide his team to a win in the top flight.

Bournemouth have picked up two points , but they have struggled when they have faced the bigger teams, losing 3-1 to Liverpool and 2-0 to Tottenham.

The international break will have given Iraola time to work with some of his squad on tactics, but the same can be said of Pochettino, who has yet to settle on a regular starting line-up.

Pochettino's men were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest before the break and they have yet to prove they will be challenging for a top-four spot after last year's dismal campaign.

Pochettino has a wealth of options at his disposal but it may be another few weeks before he gets the best out of his team. Chelsea look too short in the match-result market, but a high-scoring game looks likely on the south coast.

Bournemouth have gone eight top-flight matches without a win, with their last success coming in April when they beat Leeds 4-1. Their only clean sheet in their previous 12 Premier League matches came against Southampton, who dropped into the Championship at the end of last season.

Chelsea have won two of their last 16 Premier League games so it is hard to back them with any degree of confidence, but like Bournemouth, their matches have been full of goals.

Both teams have shipped eight goals, the Blues' only clean sheet came against Luton, and Sunday's game should be a lively affair with both coaches happy to see their teams press with aggression, which should open up plenty of gaps.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals has landed in three of both Bournemouth and Chelsea's last four matches.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Brooks, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke

Subs: Mepham, Rothwell, Moore, Radu, Traore, Smith, Sinisterra

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Subs: Madueke, Palmer, Maatsen, Mudryk, Cucurella, Deivid Washington, Petrovic

Inside info

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Adam Smith

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Philip Billing

Chelsea

Star man Raheem Sterling

Top scorer Raheem Sterling

Penalty taker Enzo Fernandez

Card magnet Conor Gallagher

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Bournemouth v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Dominic Solanke, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson all to have a shot on target

No other player has missed more big chances in the Premier League than Nicolas Jackson, but the Senegal international has also had the fourth-most shots with 15. He continues to get in good positions and can trouble the Bournemouth goal throughout the match. The same can be said of Sterling, who has had nine shots this season, scoring twice. Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke is always their main attacking threat, and his two goals from nine shots suggest he will once again be one to watch in the final third.

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in two of the last four meetings, with both of those matches coming at the Vitality Stadium. BTTS has also landed in three of Chelsea's five games this season and four of Bournemouth's.

Over six corners

Pochettino and Iraola have tried to get their teams to play attacking football this season, and between them, they have won 46 corners this season. Both sides sit in the top ten for corners won this year, and that trend should continue.

Price guide: 11-4

