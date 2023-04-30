Blackburn v Luton predictions and odds: Hatters can leave Rovers in tatters

Where to watch Blackburn v Luton

Best bet

Luton

1pt 11-5 general

Blackburn v Luton predictions

Blackburn host Luton on Monday knowing that anything other than three points will realistically put an end to their playoff hopes.

Rovers have occupied a top-six position for much of the season, but an ill-timed run of just one win in their last eight Championship matches has left Jon Dahl Tomasson's side scrambling for points.

Luton need only one victory from their remaining two fixtures to secure third place in what has been a memorable season for the Hatters.

Promotion rivals Middlesbrough are also in action on Monday, away at Rotherham, but Luton are likely to take care of matters closer to home.

Rob Edwards’ men have lost only one of their last 15 Championship fixtures, they have beaten good sides Middlesbrough, Watford, Swansea and Sheffield United on that impressive run and there doesn’t seem to be any reason to think they will take their foot off the gas at Ewood Park.

Key stat

Luton have lost only one of their last 15 Championship matches

