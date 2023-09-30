Blackburn v Leicester predictions, betting odds and tips: Flying Foxes can maintain strong start

Where to watch Blackburn v Leicester

Blackburn v Leicester predictions

Leicester have taken no time at all to stamp their authority on the Championship following last season’s shock relegation, and the flying Foxes should dominate proceedings against Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Enzo Maresca’s visitors have won seven of their first eight league games in the Championship to justify their status as pre-season title favourites.

Leicester have won all four of their away league matches this term, which includes accounting for Southampton and Norwich, and they should have too much attacking quality for an inconsistent Rovers.

Blackburn were emphatic 5-2 winners against Cardiff in the EFL Cup in midweek but they have lost three of their last four Championship clashes.

During that period, Rovers have leaked three goals in defeats to Plymouth and Sunderland as well as shipping four at Ipswich last time out, and those defensive frailties are unlikely to cut it against a lively Leicester outfit.

