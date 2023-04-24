Racing Post logo
Football tips

Blackburn v Burnley predictions and odds: Classy Clarets can be crowned champions

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Blackburn v Burnley in the Championship on Tuesday

Victory at Ewood Park would see Vincent Kompany's Burnley crowned champions
Victory at Ewood Park would see Vincent Kompany's Burnley crowned championsCredit: Paul Greenwood - CameraSport

Where to watch Blackburn v Burnley

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Burnley
1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Blackburn v Burnley odds

Blackburn 5-2
Burnley 23-20
Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+begambleaware.org

Blackburn v Burnley team news

Blackburn
Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton has been ruled out for the remainder of the season while Sam Gallagher is also sidelined. Daniel Ayala is not yet ready to return while Samuel Barnes, John Buckley and Jack Vale remain unavailable.

Burnley
The match comes too soon for top scorer Nathan Tella and Hjalmar Ekdal remains sidelined. Jay Rodriguez returned in Saturday’s defeat to QPR and is back in the reckoning.

Blackburn v Burnley predictions

After Saturday’s slip-up at home to QPR, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany wants his team to seize the opportunity to clinch the Championship title with maximum points at Ewood Park.

It’s only a matter of time until the Clarets are crowned champions but a derby date with East Lancashire rivals Blackburn should be the motivation they need to seal the deal.

Kompany’s men are winless in three games, form which has coincided with an injury to leading marksman Nathan Tella. But they have thrived in big matches this season and have already defeated fourth-placed Middlesbrough and title rivals Sheffield United this month.

Rovers still hold promotion ambitions of their own. However, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are struggling to manage the situation, going six games without a win, and they were blown away in the reverse fixture in November as they lost 3-0 and managed just one shot in the match.

Key stat

Burnley are unbeaten in 11 away league games, winning seven of those fixtures.

Today's top sports betting stories

Aaron Ashley
Published on 24 April 2023
