Football Bet of the Day: Jamie Griffith has a 4-5 Champions League qualifying selection

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Tuesday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Champions League fixture between Bodo/Glimt and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Bet of the Day for Tuesday, August 11

Bodo/Glimt to win & over 1.5 goals

Bodo/Glimt vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Champions League, 5pm

Bodo/Glimt had a taste of dining at Europe’s top table last season as they enjoyed a stunning run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

That success followed a Europa League semi-final appearance in the 2024-25 season and the Norwegian club are in a decent position to again make progress in Champions League qualifying following a 3-3 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise last week.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side twice led in Belgium but they will not dwell on their failure to take a first-leg lead back to the Arctic Circle.

That's because Glimt have turned the Aspmyra Stadion into a fortress. They have won five in a row on their own patch and while their detractors will point out that none were against sides as good as USG, a quick look at their Champions League exploits shows they are not flat-track bullies.

The Norwegians put three goals in beating Manchester City, Inter and Sporting in their final three home Champions League games last season and they are a force to be reckoned with on their plastic pitch.

Odds: 4-5 with Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

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