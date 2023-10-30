Belgium Women v England Women predictions, betting odds and tips: Lionesses could have another tight test

Where to watch Belgium Women v England Women

Belgium Women v England Women predictions

England got their Women's Nations League campaign back on track with a 1-0 win over Belgium at Leicester on Friday, and there is a decent chance that Tuesday's return clash in Leuven could be just as tight.

The Lionesses are heavy favourites to claim a third win in four matches in the competition, but they were made to work hard for three points at the King Power Stadium.

Lauren Hemp's 13th-minute effort did not open the floodgates on Friday as the Belgians looked to break quickly on the counter and restrict the damage, even though they had already beaten the Netherlands, who had seen off England in their previous meeting.

And the signs are there that the Lionesses may struggle to create much again, even though Chelsea's Fran Kirby could be handed a bigger role after her return from injury.

The absence of Kirby's clubmate Lauren James is a blow, so it could be another night when the Lionesses have to be patient against a side who have won just one of their last seven matches.

Ives Serneels' hosts may have learned their lesson from a 6-1 defeat against England in the Arnold Clark Cup in February, but Sarina Wiegman's European champions have scored more than two goals in just two of their last 12 matches and this may be another night where they are unable to get into top gear.

Consequently, backing under 2.5 goals at odds-against looks the best way to go.

